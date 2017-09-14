Vancleave sophomore lands Sun Herald’s volleyball honor

Vancleave libero Sydney Salter is considered one of the Coast’s top athletes.
The sophomore earned Sun Herald volleyball player of the week honors after helping the Lady Bulldogs win huge Division games.
Salter had 17 digs and 14 service points as Vancleave swept East Central in a Division match 25-11, 25-11, 25-19 Tuesday night in Hurley.
Salter had seven digs Wednesday night as Vancleave (20-4, 5-0) beat Gautier 3-0: 25-14, 25-10, 25-10.
As a freshman, Salter made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi girls’ soccer team.
