Guess which Coast school is in the AP’s state-wide Top 10

The Coast has a spot in the latest Associated Press high school football rankings.
The Poplarville Hornets (3-0), who are ranked No. 1 by the Sun Herald, jumped into the state-wide rankings this week after walloping Seminary 47-0 Friday. The Hornets are the lone South Mississippi school in the overall rankings.
Hancock (3-0) heads into the bye week receiving votes in the Class 6A rankings. Picayune (2-1) checks in at No. 4 in the 5A rankings after not being ranked a week ago. Stone High (2-0) received six points, good enough for eighth in 5A.
While Poplarville is atop the 4A rankings, East Central (2-0) moved up one spot to No. 3 this week. Despite opening the year 0-3, Resurrection also picked up seven points in Class 1A, which is good enough for ninth in the classification.
Mississippi AP members are eligible to vote in the poll. This week’s voters were from the Sun Herald, Commercial Dispatch, Bolivar Commercial, Hattiesburg Post, Clarion-Ledger, Enterprise Journal, Oxford Eagle, Starkville Daily News, Daily Journal, Vicksburg Post, WCBI-TV in Columbus and WTVA-TV in Tupelo.
Mississippi Prep Polls
Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.
Class Overall
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (6)
(3-0)
94
2
2. Pearl (4)
(3-0)
91
1
3. Tupelo
(3-0)
83
3
4. Oak Grove
(3-0)
58
6
5. Madison Central
(3-0)
54
5
6. Hattiesburg
(3-0)
40
8
7. Warren Central
(2-1)
26
9
(tie) Starkville
(2-1)
26
4
(tie) Brandon
(2-1)
26
10
10. Poplarville
(3-0)
14
NR
Others receiving votes: Cleveland Central 8, Olive Branch 7, Hazlehurst 5, Pontotoc 4, Northwest Rankin 4, Philadelphia 3, Calhoun City 2, Jackson Prep 2, Jefferson Davis County 2, Simmons 1.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Pearl (8)
(3-0)
97
1
2. Tupelo (2)
(3-0)
92
2
3. Oak Grove
(3-0)
75
5
4. Madison Central
(3-0)
74
4
5. Starkville
(2-1)
31
3
Others receiving votes: Brandon 18, Warren Central 7, Hancock 6.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (9)
(3-0)
99
1
2. Hattiesburg
(3-0)
88
2
3. Olive Branch
(3-0)
75
5
4. Picayune
(2-1)
56
NR
5. Cleveland Central (1)
(3-0)
51
NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Cormorant 12, North Pike 7, Stone 6, Natchez 6.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Poplarville (9)
(3-0)
107
1
2. Pontotoc (2)
(3-0)
98
2
3. East Central
(2-0)
76
4
4. Noxubee County
(2-1)
75
3
5. Louisville
(2-1)
24
NR
Others receiving votes: Itawamba AHS 20, Northeast Lauderdale 8, Florence 7, Greene County 7, Purvis 6, Shannon 6, Leake Central 6.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Hazlehurst (7)
(3-0)
113
2
2. Jefferson Davis County (5)
(3-0)
103
3
3. North Panola
(3-0)
88
4
4. Charleston
(2-1)
70
1
5. Yazoo County
(3-0)
39
NR
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 24, South Pontotoc 13.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Philadelphia (9)
(3-0)
117
1
2. Calhoun City (2)
(2-1)
96
2
3. East Webster
(3-0)
79
3
4. Newton (1)
(3-0)
60
5
5. Perry Central
(3-0)
59
4
Others receiving votes: Scott Central 22, Bay Springs 14, Taylorsville 13, Heidelberg 7, Leland 7, Walnut 6.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simmons (11)
(2-0)
119
1
2. Nanih Waiya (1)
(3-0)
109
2
3. Lumberton
(2-1)
90
3
4. Smithville
(2-1)
64
4
5. Noxapater
(2-1)
39
5
Others receiving votes: Shaw 19, TCPS 13, Biggersville 8, Resurrection Catholic 7, Vardaman 6, Stringer 6.
Class Private Schools
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Jackson Prep (10)
(3-0)
100
1
2. Jackson Aca.
(3-0)
75
3
3. Presbyterian Christian
(3-0)
65
4
4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
(2-1)
56
2
5. Parklane Aca.
(4-0)
46
5
Others receiving votes: Indianola Aca. 22, Heritage Aca. 14, Oak Forest , La. 8, North Delta 7, Cathedral 7. ___
