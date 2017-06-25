Meet the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Baseball Team

Cooper Brune
Ocean Springs
Position: P, INF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: 5-4, 1.34 ERA, 83 K, 7 SB, .264 BA, 3 HR, 21 R, .395 OBP; Jones County Junior College signee
Garrett Crochet
Ocean Springs
Position: P, OF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: 6-4, 1.48 ERA, 76 K; Jones County Junior College signee; 2017 Milwaukee Brewers draft pick
Colin Danley
East Central
Position: P
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: 7-4, 1.84 ERA, 90 K, .372 BA, 17 R, 32 H, .875 OPS; Pearl River Community College signee
Kasey Donaldson
West Harrison
Position: 1B, OF, P
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: .378 BA, 37 H, 34 RBI, 20 R, 13 XBH, 1.023 OPS, 4 SB, 3-2, 2.59 ERA, 24 K
Hayden Dunhurst
Pearl River Central
Position: C
Year: Sophomore
Stats/honors: .306 BA, 10 HR, 20 XBH, 45 RBI, 37 H, 37 R, 1.091 OPS; Ole Miss commit
Bailee Hendon
Vancleave
Position: P, OF
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: .464 BA, 39 H, 33 R, 29 RBI, 11 2B, 13 XBH, 1.174 OPS, 6 SB, 2-5, 4.07 ERA, 51 K
Matt Inlow
Pascagoula
Position: C
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .363 BA, 6 HR, 13 XBH, 33 H, 26 RBI, 1.070 OPS. 3 SB ; East Mississippi Community College signee
Blake Johnson
Gulfport
Position: C, P, 1B
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: .351 BA, 40 H, 30 RBI, 17 2B, 24 XBH, 1.158 OPS; 9-1, 1.28 ERA, 111 K; 2017 Sun Herald Player of the Year
Gabe Lacy
Gulfport
Position: INF
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: .300 BA, 5 HR, 18 XBH, 23 RBI, 36 H, 32 R, .946 OPS, 4 SB
Cade Lee
Pearl River Central
Position: P, INF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: 8-0, 2.15 ERA, 55 K, .243 BA, .406 OBP, 5 SB
Castor Lee
Gulfport
Position: INF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .313 BA, 9 HRs, 11 2B, 23 RBI, 42 H, 29 R, .971 OPS, 3-0, 0.28 ERA, 20 K; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signee
Patrick Lee
Resurrection
Position: INF
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: .522 BA, 7 HR, 18 XBH, 26 RBI, 48 H, 39 R, 1.470 OPS, 21 SB
Trenton Lee
Picayune
Position: P, INF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .444 BA, 7 XBH, 25 RBI, 36 H, 1.056 OPS, 7 SB, 1-4, 3.41 ERA, 40 K; Pearl River Community College signee
Justin Lockey
Long Beach
Position: P, OF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: 6-5, 2.32 ERA, 76 K, .319 BA, 7 XBH, 22 RBI, 29 H, 13 R, .888 OPS ; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signee
Brendan Logan
St. Stanislaus
Position: Outfield
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .448 BA, 33 R, 43 H, .969 OPS, 20 SB; East Mississippi Community College signee
Brycen Scott
George County
Position: INF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .398 BA, 10 XBH, 22 R, 43 H, 21 RBI, .988 OPS, 8 SB; Pearl River Community College signee
Trey Shaffer
Biloxi
Position: P, OF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .380 BA, 14 XBH, 4 HR, 31 RBI, 35 H, 17 R, 1.123 OPS, 13 SB, 8-1, 1.20 ERA, 106 K; Southeastern Louisiana signee; Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year
Neil Walther
Pearl River Central coach: Guided Blue Devils to first-ever Class 5A state championship and a 28-12 overall record; two-time Sun Herald Baseball Coach of the Year selection
Honorable mentions
▪ Gabe Garza, Biloxi
▪ Brett Hughes, Harrison Central
▪ Landon Jordan, Hancock
▪ Gage Kiser, Bay
▪ Britt McKay, Ocean Springs
▪ Leif Moore, St. Martin
▪ Magruder O’Bannon, St. Stanislaus
▪ Brandon Parker, West Harrison
▪ Tate Parker, West Harrison
▪ Hayden Robb, Vancleave
▪ V.J. Swanier, Pass Christian
▪ Logan Tanner, George County
▪ Ty Tingle, Resurrection
