Meet the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Baseball Team

Members of the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Baseball Team are (l-r) Justin Lockey, Cooper Brune, Neil Walther, Trey Shaffer; (second row) Trenton Lee, Castor Lee, Colin Danley, Matt Inlow, Brendan Logan and Cade Lee. Not pictured: Blake Johnson, Garrett Crochet, Bailee Hendon, Kasey Donaldson, Patrick Lee, Hayden Dunhurst, Gabe Lacy and Bryson Scott. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com