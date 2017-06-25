Members of the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Baseball Team are (l-r) Justin Lockey, Cooper Brune, Neil Walther, Trey Shaffer; (second row) Trenton Lee, Castor Lee, Colin Danley, Matt Inlow, Brendan Logan and Cade Lee. Not pictured: Blake Johnson, Garrett Crochet, Bailee Hendon, Kasey Donaldson, Patrick Lee, Hayden Dunhurst, Gabe Lacy and Bryson Scott.
Members of the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Baseball Team are (l-r) Justin Lockey, Cooper Brune, Neil Walther, Trey Shaffer; (second row) Trenton Lee, Castor Lee, Colin Danley, Matt Inlow, Brendan Logan and Cade Lee. Not pictured: Blake Johnson, Garrett Crochet, Bailee Hendon, Kasey Donaldson, Patrick Lee, Hayden Dunhurst, Gabe Lacy and Bryson Scott. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com
High School Sports

June 25, 2017 12:36 PM

Meet the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Baseball Team

By Patrick Ochs, Patrick Magee and James Jones

Sun Herald

Cooper Brune

Ocean Springs

Position: P, INF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: 5-4, 1.34 ERA, 83 K, 7 SB, .264 BA, 3 HR, 21 R, .395 OBP; Jones County Junior College signee

Garrett Crochet

Ocean Springs

Position: P, OF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: 6-4, 1.48 ERA, 76 K; Jones County Junior College signee; 2017 Milwaukee Brewers draft pick

Colin Danley

East Central

Position: P

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: 7-4, 1.84 ERA, 90 K, .372 BA, 17 R, 32 H, .875 OPS; Pearl River Community College signee

Kasey Donaldson

West Harrison

Position: 1B, OF, P

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: .378 BA, 37 H, 34 RBI, 20 R, 13 XBH, 1.023 OPS, 4 SB, 3-2, 2.59 ERA, 24 K

Hayden Dunhurst

Pearl River Central

Position: C

Year: Sophomore

Stats/honors: .306 BA, 10 HR, 20 XBH, 45 RBI, 37 H, 37 R, 1.091 OPS; Ole Miss commit

Bailee Hendon

Vancleave

Position: P, OF

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: .464 BA, 39 H, 33 R, 29 RBI, 11 2B, 13 XBH, 1.174 OPS, 6 SB, 2-5, 4.07 ERA, 51 K

Matt Inlow

Pascagoula

Position: C

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .363 BA, 6 HR, 13 XBH, 33 H, 26 RBI, 1.070 OPS. 3 SB ; East Mississippi Community College signee

Blake Johnson

Gulfport

Position: C, P, 1B

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: .351 BA, 40 H, 30 RBI, 17 2B, 24 XBH, 1.158 OPS; 9-1, 1.28 ERA, 111 K; 2017 Sun Herald Player of the Year

Gabe Lacy

Gulfport

Position: INF

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: .300 BA, 5 HR, 18 XBH, 23 RBI, 36 H, 32 R, .946 OPS, 4 SB

Cade Lee

Pearl River Central

Position: P, INF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: 8-0, 2.15 ERA, 55 K, .243 BA, .406 OBP, 5 SB

Castor Lee

Gulfport

Position: INF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .313 BA, 9 HRs, 11 2B, 23 RBI, 42 H, 29 R, .971 OPS, 3-0, 0.28 ERA, 20 K; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signee

Patrick Lee

Resurrection

Position: INF

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: .522 BA, 7 HR, 18 XBH, 26 RBI, 48 H, 39 R, 1.470 OPS, 21 SB

Trenton Lee

Picayune

Position: P, INF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .444 BA, 7 XBH, 25 RBI, 36 H, 1.056 OPS, 7 SB, 1-4, 3.41 ERA, 40 K; Pearl River Community College signee

Justin Lockey

Long Beach

Position: P, OF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: 6-5, 2.32 ERA, 76 K, .319 BA, 7 XBH, 22 RBI, 29 H, 13 R, .888 OPS ; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signee

Brendan Logan

St. Stanislaus

Position: Outfield

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .448 BA, 33 R, 43 H, .969 OPS, 20 SB; East Mississippi Community College signee

Brycen Scott

George County

Position: INF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .398 BA, 10 XBH, 22 R, 43 H, 21 RBI, .988 OPS, 8 SB; Pearl River Community College signee

Trey Shaffer

Biloxi

Position: P, OF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .380 BA, 14 XBH, 4 HR, 31 RBI, 35 H, 17 R, 1.123 OPS, 13 SB, 8-1, 1.20 ERA, 106 K; Southeastern Louisiana signee; Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year

Neil Walther

Pearl River Central coach: Guided Blue Devils to first-ever Class 5A state championship and a 28-12 overall record; two-time Sun Herald Baseball Coach of the Year selection

Honorable mentions

▪  Gabe Garza, Biloxi

▪  Brett Hughes, Harrison Central

▪  Landon Jordan, Hancock

▪  Gage Kiser, Bay

▪  Britt McKay, Ocean Springs

▪  Leif Moore, St. Martin

▪  Magruder O’Bannon, St. Stanislaus

▪  Brandon Parker, West Harrison

▪  Tate Parker, West Harrison

▪  Hayden Robb, Vancleave

▪  V.J. Swanier, Pass Christian

▪  Logan Tanner, George County

▪  Ty Tingle, Resurrection

