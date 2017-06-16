George County freshman McKinnley Jackson works out at the MGCCC Elite Camp Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in June. Jackson was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American Team. Patrick Ochs Sun Herald
High School Sports

June 16, 2017 4:10 PM

ACC football powerhouse offers George County sophomore

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

George County sophomore McKinnley Jackson will have an impressive list of scholarship offers when all is said and done.

The 6-foot-2, 288-pound defensive lineman picked up an offer from Florida State on Thursday, bringing his list of offers to nine schools.

He also received a scholarship offer from LSU on June 3, giving him his fourth offer from an SEC program.

Jackson’s other scholarship offers are: Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Louisiana-Lafayette, South Alabama and Memphis.

Jackson received an FBS scholarship offer before he played a down of high school football when ULL head coach Mark Hudspeth saw him at a camp in Ocean Springs.

Jackson had an impressive freshman season for the Rebels, tallying 60 tackles, 30 for negative yardage.

The 15-year-old was named a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

