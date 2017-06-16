ACC football powerhouse offers George County sophomore

George County sophomore McKinnley Jackson will have an impressive list of scholarship offers when all is said and done.
The 6-foot-2, 288-pound defensive lineman picked up an offer from Florida State on Thursday, bringing his list of offers to nine schools.
He also received a scholarship offer from LSU on June 3, giving him his fourth offer from an SEC program.
Jackson’s other scholarship offers are: Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Louisiana-Lafayette, South Alabama and Memphis.
Jackson received an FBS scholarship offer before he played a down of high school football when ULL head coach Mark Hudspeth saw him at a camp in Ocean Springs.
Jackson had an impressive freshman season for the Rebels, tallying 60 tackles, 30 for negative yardage.
The 15-year-old was named a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps.
