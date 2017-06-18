Meet the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Softball Team

Raven Blackwell
St. Patrick
Position: Catcher
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: .453 BA, 1.412 OPS, 39 H, 31 RBI, 7 HR, 15 XBH, 17 SB; Jones County Junior College commit.
Dallas Blaker
Our Lady Academy
Position: Pitcher
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .557 BA, 7 HRs, 53 RBI, 17 W, 225 K; Pearl River Community College signee.
Savannah Bryant
Long Beach
Position: Pitcher
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: 16 W, 2.90 ERA, 131 K, .281 BA, 14 RBI, 8 XBH; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signee.
Maranda Busby
East Central
Position: INF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .389 BA, 38 RBI, 13 2B, 20 XBH, 6 SB; William Carey signee.
Kristen Cade
Harrison Central
Position: Pitcher
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: 18 W, 1.37 ERA, 121 K, .262 BA, 5 2B.
Daja Cowan
Resurrection
Position: OF/INF
Year: Sophomore
Stats/honors: .719 BA, 9 2B, 15 XBH, 29 SB.
Megan Dudenhefer
Picayune
Position: Pitcher
Year: senior
Stats/honors: 21 W, 0.69 ERA, 306 K, .396 BA, 42 H, 38 R, 14 RBI; 2017 Sun Herald Player of the Year; LSU-Eunice signee.
Mikaila Fox
Ocean Springs
Position: INF
Year: sophomore
Stats/honors: .450, 27 H, 25 R, 23 RBI, 5 2B, 3 HR, 1 3B; Virginia commit.
Amber Funderburk
Pass Christian
Position: Pitcher
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: 30 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, .417 BA, .488 OPS, 29 RBI, 2.63 ERA, 163 K, 16 W.
Jade Latham
Pearl River Central
Position: Pitcher
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: 11 W, 151 Ks, 0.91 ERA.
Marissa McDonald
Picayune
Position: INF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .440 BA, 48 H, 31 RBI, 27 R, 10 2B.
Megan Morse
George County
Position: Pitcher, INF, OF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .427 BA, 38 H, 29 RBI, 6 2B, 4 3B, 5 HR; Faulkner State signee.
Amari Ramsey
Harrison Central
Position: INF
Year: Senior
Stats/honors: .360 BA, 1.040 OPS, 4 HRs, 15 XBH, 24 RBIs, 13 SB; Alcorn State signee.
Zharia Richardson
Harrison Central
Position: INF
Year: Sophomore
Stats/honors: .421 BA, 1.186 OPS, 15 2B, 20 XBH, 35 RBIs, 4 SB.
Brooke Roach
Pass Christian
Position: Catcher
Year: Junior
Stats/honors: 25 H, 6 2B, 10 HR, .446 BA, .595 OBP, 35 RBI.
Kylie Taylor
Ocean Springs
Position: Pitcher, INF
Year: Freshman
Stats/honors: 17 W, 167 K, 1.14 ERA, .469, 38 runs, 31 hits, six 2B, five HR; Missouri commit.
Rakeya Travis
Poplarville
Position: INF
Year: Sophomore
Stats/honors: .525 BA, 42 H, 35 R, 27 RBI, 5 HR, 5 3B, 9 2B.
Kyle Long
East Central coach: Led East Central to a 26-8 record and berth in Class 4A South State series.
Honorable mentions
▪ Anna D’Aquilla, St. Patrick
▪ Shelby Archer, Pearl River Central
▪ Jayden Bishop, Gulfport
▪ Cassady Bradford, West Harrison
▪ Kamryn Carcich, St. Martin
▪ Hannah Dufault, East Central
▪ Abbey Fisher, Long Beach
▪ Marissa Hanley, St. Patrick
▪ Gia McElroy, Resurrection
▪ Kaitlyn Passeau, George County
▪ Faith Peterson, Long Beach
▪ Megan Sexton, West Harrison
▪ Rylee Swilley, Hancock
