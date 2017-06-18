Members of the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Softball Team are (l-r) Rakeya Travis, Megan Morse, Megan Dudenhefer, Marissa McDonald; (second row) Amari Ramsey, Raven Blackwell, Savannah Bryant, Kyle Long, Daja Cowan; (third row) Kristen Cade, Dallas Blaker, Mikaila Fox, Zharia Richardson; (fourth row) Kylie Taylor and Maranda Busby. Not pictured: Brooke Roach, Amber Funderburk and Jade Latham.
June 18, 2017 12:01 AM

Meet the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Softball Team

By Patrick Ochs, Patrick Magee and James Jones

Raven Blackwell

St. Patrick

Position: Catcher

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: .453 BA, 1.412 OPS, 39 H, 31 RBI, 7 HR, 15 XBH, 17 SB; Jones County Junior College commit.

Dallas Blaker

Our Lady Academy

Position: Pitcher

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .557 BA, 7 HRs, 53 RBI, 17 W, 225 K; Pearl River Community College signee.

Savannah Bryant

Long Beach

Position: Pitcher

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: 16 W, 2.90 ERA, 131 K, .281 BA, 14 RBI, 8 XBH; Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signee.

Maranda Busby

East Central

Position: INF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .389 BA, 38 RBI, 13 2B, 20 XBH, 6 SB; William Carey signee.

Kristen Cade

Harrison Central

Position: Pitcher

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: 18 W, 1.37 ERA, 121 K, .262 BA, 5 2B.

Daja Cowan

Resurrection

Position: OF/INF

Year: Sophomore

Stats/honors: .719 BA, 9 2B, 15 XBH, 29 SB.

Megan Dudenhefer

Picayune

Position: Pitcher

Year: senior

Stats/honors: 21 W, 0.69 ERA, 306 K, .396 BA, 42 H, 38 R, 14 RBI; 2017 Sun Herald Player of the Year; LSU-Eunice signee.

Mikaila Fox

Ocean Springs

Position: INF

Year: sophomore

Stats/honors: .450, 27 H, 25 R, 23 RBI, 5 2B, 3 HR, 1 3B; Virginia commit.

Amber Funderburk

Pass Christian

Position: Pitcher

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: 30 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, .417 BA, .488 OPS, 29 RBI, 2.63 ERA, 163 K, 16 W.

Jade Latham

Pearl River Central

Position: Pitcher

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: 11 W, 151 Ks, 0.91 ERA.

Marissa McDonald

Picayune

Position: INF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .440 BA, 48 H, 31 RBI, 27 R, 10 2B.

Megan Morse

George County

Position: Pitcher, INF, OF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .427 BA, 38 H, 29 RBI, 6 2B, 4 3B, 5 HR; Faulkner State signee.

Amari Ramsey

Harrison Central

Position: INF

Year: Senior

Stats/honors: .360 BA, 1.040 OPS, 4 HRs, 15 XBH, 24 RBIs, 13 SB; Alcorn State signee.

Zharia Richardson

Harrison Central

Position: INF

Year: Sophomore

Stats/honors: .421 BA, 1.186 OPS, 15 2B, 20 XBH, 35 RBIs, 4 SB.

Brooke Roach

Pass Christian

Position: Catcher

Year: Junior

Stats/honors: 25 H, 6 2B, 10 HR, .446 BA, .595 OBP, 35 RBI.

Kylie Taylor

Ocean Springs

Position: Pitcher, INF

Year: Freshman

Stats/honors: 17 W, 167 K, 1.14 ERA, .469, 38 runs, 31 hits, six 2B, five HR; Missouri commit.

Rakeya Travis

Poplarville

Position: INF

Year: Sophomore

Stats/honors: .525 BA, 42 H, 35 R, 27 RBI, 5 HR, 5 3B, 9 2B.

Kyle Long

East Central coach: Led East Central to a 26-8 record and berth in Class 4A South State series.

Honorable mentions

▪  Anna D’Aquilla, St. Patrick

▪  Shelby Archer, Pearl River Central

▪  Jayden Bishop, Gulfport

▪  Cassady Bradford, West Harrison

▪  Kamryn Carcich, St. Martin

▪  Hannah Dufault, East Central

▪  Abbey Fisher, Long Beach

▪  Marissa Hanley, St. Patrick

▪  Gia McElroy, Resurrection

▪  Kaitlyn Passeau, George County

▪  Faith Peterson, Long Beach

▪  Megan Sexton, West Harrison

▪  Rylee Swilley, Hancock

