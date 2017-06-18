Meet the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Softball Team

Members of the Sun Herald’s 2017 All-South Mississippi Softball Team are (l-r) Rakeya Travis, Megan Morse, Megan Dudenhefer, Marissa McDonald; (second row) Amari Ramsey, Raven Blackwell, Savannah Bryant, Kyle Long, Daja Cowan; (third row) Kristen Cade, Dallas Blaker, Mikaila Fox, Zharia Richardson; (fourth row) Kylie Taylor and Maranda Busby. Not pictured: Brooke Roach, Amber Funderburk and Jade Latham. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com