Brewers draft Ocean Springs baseball star in ‘huge surprise’

Garrett Crochet has played at Biloxi’s MGM Park as an Ocean Springs Greyhound. After being picked in the 34th round of the MLB Draft, the left-hander may have a shot to pitch there as a Biloxi Shucker.
Crochet was made the 1,014th overall selection of the MLB Draft Wednesday by the Milwaukee Brewers, who are the parent club of the Double-A Shuckers.
“I’m pretty excited right now, but I’m trying to keep my cool,” Crochet said. “There’s been talk about it and I’ve had a few calls. It’s still a huge surprise to hear my name get called.”
Crochet held a workout with the Brewers last week at Biloxi High School.
“They called me earlier today asking how I felt about getting picked,” Crochet said. “I said I felt pretty good. They called a couple of minutes ago to let me know.”
Crochet signed in November with Jones County Junior College and all signs pointed to him headed there as the high school season came to a close in early May, but the 6-foot-5 lefty’s options improved significantly over the last month.
Several college coaches kept a close eye on him as a senior, but that interest skyrocketed when he hit 91 miles per hour recently on a radar gun in Houston.
“He’s been sitting at 88-89,” Ocean Springs coach Brian Rea said. “You see that velocity continue to increase. I think he can develop. He’s got a good second pitch and he can pick up a third.
“Everybody sees what we all see a 6-5, long, loose lefty. In the past year, he has increased his velocity 6-7 miles per hour. We all think there’s more in there. All the college guys are on him. He’s going to get bigger and stronger.”
Tulane became the first Division I program to offer Crochet when he visited the campus in New Orleans earlier this month.
Crochet said that he’s also been talking with Texas, Texas Tech, Stephen F. Austin and Tennessee.
Rea also received a phone call from Rice on Wednesday inquiring about the left-hander.
Tulane likely won’t be the last school to offer Crochet, but he’ll anxiously await to hear what the Brewers have to offer.
“I’m just going to see how it goes in negotiations,” Crochet said. “I’m still looking at going to college first.”
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
