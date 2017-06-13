Pearl River Community College opts for interim coach to lead football program

Tuesday’s news won’t exactly stop the revolving door at Pearl River Community College’s head football coaching position, but it may add some stability.
The school announced Tuesday afternoon that Ted Egger, 39, will serve as the interim head coach for the 2017 season. He replaces David Saunders, who was fired in mid-May.
“I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity to lead this program,” Egger said in a release. “We have goals that we set for ourselves, and I’m excited to help these young men achieve those goals in the 2017 season. We have a great coaching staff in place, guys who have worked very hard to help our student-athletes achieve success in everything they do.”
Egger joined the staff last season under Saunders and ran the Wildcats’ defense and secondary. A Hornell, New York, native, Egger previously coached at Lock Haven University, Texas Lutheran, Adams State, Ferris State, Northwood (Michigan) and most recently Concordia (Minnesota).
“Coach Egger has shown great interest in our program and he has worked hard to help our players succeed on and off the field, as students first,” PRCC athletic director Jeff Long said in a release. “We have the utmost confidence that Coach Egger will be a great leader for our program.”
The rest of PRCC’s staff includes Zach Lochard (strength and conditioning), Kelvin Bolden (receivers), Terrence Metcalf (offensive line), Matt Monacelli (running backs), Nathan Wiggins (linebackers) and Ryan Trevathan, who replaces Cleo Lemon as offensive coordinator. Lemon left in April to join Jacksonville State’s staff.
Saunders was 2-7 in his lone season as head coach. He replaced William Jones, who was 11-16 in three seasons at PRCC.
The Wildcats were previously led by Tim Hatten, who coached at PRCC from 2002 to 2012.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
PRCC football coaches
Goat Hale: 1924, 1926, 1933-38
Dick Baxter: 1939-42, 1944
L.W. Johnson: 1945
James Wade: 1946-47
T.D. “Dobie” Holden: 1948-66
John Russell: 1967-73
Harvey Seligman: 1974
J.C. Arban: 1975-84
Mike Nelson: 1985-90
Willie Coats: 1991-94
Keith Daniels: 1995-2000
Scott Maxfield: 2001
Tucker Peavey: 2002*
Tim Hatten: 2002-12
William Jones: 2013-15
David Saunders: 2016
Ted Egger: 2017
*-Denotes did not coach a game
