8 softball standouts to represent South Mississippi in MAC all-star game

Eight South Mississippi softball standouts and St. Martin’s coaching staff will represent the Coast in next weekend’s 16th annual Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star fast pitch softball games.
The North vs. South showcase will be hosted at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville. The Class 1A/2A/3A games will be at 5 p.m. June 2 and 10 a.m. June 3. The Class 4A/5A/6A games are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 2 and noon June 3. Tickets are $5.
The lone Coast representative in the 1A/2A/3A game is St. Patrick’s Raven Blackwell.
The 4A/5A/6A game will feature Picayune’s Devin Frierson, St. Martin’s Katelynn Carcich, George County’s Kaitlyn Passeau, West Harrison’s Emily Cuevas, Gulfport’s Jayden Bishop and Harrison Central’s Kristen Cade and Daijah Richardson.
St. Martin head coach Donna Swilley along with Yellow Jacket assistants Bree Desporte and Michael Santacruz will lead the South squad.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments