South Mississippi’s best softball players set to clash in all-star games

South Mississippi’s best softball players will be on display at Biloxi High for the annual Gulf Coast Fast Pitch All-Star Games.
The two-day event uses an East vs. West format. The futures game will be May 31, while the seniors game is set for June 1. Both games will start at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $7 at the gate.
Seniors
Members of the East senior team are: Biloxi’s Lydia Harrington, Sydney Cannette and Hailey Boney; George County’s Megan Morse, Neely McLeod and Ramey Cochran; St. Martin’s Meagan Beaugez and Cassie Toncrey; Pascagoula’s Hannah Hembree; East Central’s Madison Wall and Maranda Busby; Vancleave’s Kaley Salter; Gautier’s Diamond McDonald; D’Iberville’s Alexa Landenberger; and Stone’s Kaitlyn Harwell. Coaches are Biloxi’s Bruce Thornton and George County’s Keith Essary.
Members of the West senior team are: West Harrison’s Megan Sexton and Rebecca Cuevas; Pass Christian’s Briana Smith; St. Patrick’s Morgan McCrea; Long Beach’s Savannah Bryant and Kaitlynn McGoey; Harrison Central’s Amari Ramsey and Ashley Terwilliger; Gulfport’s Savannah McGuire; Picayune’s Megan Dudenhefer, Marissa McDonald and Alyssa Pinero; Our Lady Academy’s Dallas Blaker; Pearl River Central’s Taylor Harris; and Hancock’s Rylee Swilley. OLA’s Bruce Blaker is the coach.
Futures
Members of the East futures team are: Biloxi’s Christine Marsland; Gautier’s Madison Thompson; Vancleave’s Gracie Barnett; East Central’s Alexis Laughlin, Hannah Dufault and Madison Parker; Resurrections’ Daja Cowan; Pascagoula’s Victoria Nettles; St. Martin’s Raven Beebe and Shelby Gruich; George County’s Kaitlyn Passeau; D’Iberville’s Saige Hebert; Ocean Springs’ Mikaila Fox and Aeryn Tapp; and Stone’s Lacey Cuevas. Coaches are East Central’s Kyle Long and Gautier’s Dennis Thompson.
Members of the West futures team are: Bay’s Kaylen Ott; Gulfport’s Cat Burns; Picayune’s Jessica Magee; West Harrison’s Sydney-Brooke Sims; Pass Christian’s Brooke Roach and Amber Funderburk; St. Patrick’s Marissa Hanley and Raylen Blackwell; Harrison Central’s Kristen Cade and Kayla Cade; Poplarville’s Rakeya Travis; Pearl River Central’s Shelby Archer and Jade Latham; Hancock’s Lana Stallings and Brooke Fagan. Hancock’s Bo Breland is the coach.
Rosters are subject to change due to scheduling conflicts.
