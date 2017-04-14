Here’s who made the cut for the Crossroads All-Star Baseball Game

When the rosters for the annual Crossroads Diamond Club D.M. Howie All-Star Baseball Game it came as no surprise that South Mississippians littered the lineups.
In total, two coaches and 16 players will play in two of the three North-vs-South games June 3 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Twelve will play in the Class 5A/6A game, with four more in the 3A/4A game.
Admission is $10.
5A/6A
Playing in the 5A/6A game at 5 p.m. will be Ocean Springs’ Cooper Brune and Garrett Crochet, Harrison Central’s Jordan Harris, Stone’s Mason Hunt, Pascagoula’s Matt Inlow, Gulfport’s Castor Lee, Picayune’s Trenton Lee, Long Beach’s Justin Lockey, West Harrison’s Brandon Parker, George County’s Fisher Ray, St. Martin’s Isaac Williams and Biloxi’s Trey Shaffer.
West Harrison’s David Marsland and Hancock’s Anthony DeWitt will coach in the game.
“With my pitching background I was extremely excited to work with the group of arms that we have. I feel very confident they can dominate in the game,” Marsland said. “Everyone on the list has had a lot of success all year.
“I don’t see how they won’t be successful.”
Marsland is equally excited about the team’s well-rounded lineup and fielders.
“We have a lot of guys who can swing it. Lots of power and home runs,” Marsland said. “Our lineup is stacked. I don’t know about the North’s roster, but if the North’s talent pool is anything like ours, it’s going to be a heckuva game.”
Brune 5-2 on the year with a 0.41 ERA. He has struck out 69 batters against four walks in 51 innings. Crochet is 4-3 with a 1.66 ERA. He has 59 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings.
Harris is 4-1 with a 1.28 ERA for the Red Rebels. He leads HCHS with 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings.
Hunt has arguably been Stone’s most dangerous batter. He’s hitting .373 with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBIs.
Inlow is hitting .329 for ‘Goula with eight extra-base hits and a team-high 17 RBIs.
Castor Lee is tied for the team lead in homers with six at Gulfport. He’s also hitting .329 with 17 RBIs and eight doubles.
Trenton Lee boasts one of the Coast’s top batting averages at .444. He also has 22 RBIs, six extra-base hits, six stolen bases and is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA on the mound. He has struck out 34 in 23 innings for the Maroon Tide.
Lockey is 4-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings on the mound. He’s also hitting .323 with 16 RBIs and six extra-base hits.
Parker is hitting .328 with five homers, six doubles, 22 RBIs and 17 runs scored for WHHS. His 1.125 OPS is tops among regulars for the Hurricanes.
Ray is second on GCHS with a .338 average. He also has 12 RBIs, 18 runs scored and three doubles.
Williams has been a big reason for St. Martin’s turnaround. The athletic outfielder is hitting .304 with four extra-base hits and a team-high 21 runs scored.
One of the top two-way seniors on the Coast this year, Shaffer is 6-1 on the mound with a 0.76 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 46 innings. He’s also hitting .271 with 17 RBIs, four extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.
3A/4A
East Central’s Colin Danley and Reis Trager will be joined by St. Stanislaus’ Levi Knight and Magruder O’Bannon on the South’s roster.
Trager has been one of the Coast’s most consistent hitters. He’s currently batting .411 with 10 RBIs, five doubles, 30 hits and 25 runs scored. He also leads ECHS with 11 stolen bases.
Danley is 5-3 on the mound with a 1.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. Danley is also hitting .338 with five doubles for the Hornets.
O’Bannon is hitting .400 with 10 doubles and 29 RBIs. Knight is hitting .414 with nine doubles, one triple and 18 RBIs at the plate. He’s also 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments