Prep Roundup: East, West splitSouth Mississippi All-Star Games

The East and West split four games at the second annual South Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic on Thursday at Pearl River Community College.
The Underclass Girls contest was won by the East 65-55. Alanna Smith of Picayune scored 15 points to lead the East and earn Most Valuable Player honors. Maliyah Bullard of Pass Christian added 10 points for the East. Cayla Obillo, also from Pass Christian, led the West with 13 points.
The East won the Underclass Boys game 64-56. DaJon Whitworth of Harrison Central was MVP after scoring nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
The West won the Senior Girls game 54-47. Jamaya Galloway of Bay High, the MVP for the Underclass Girls in last season’s inaugural game, repeated as MVP with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. De’Asia McInnis of Harrison Central and Ayanna Lombard of Gulfport also had 11 points for the West. and LaMiracle Sims of Moss Point grabbed 11 rebounds for the East.
The West won the Seniors Boys game 70-60. Tirus Smith, a 6-foot-7 UTEP signee from Petal, was named MVP after scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the East. Anthony Barnett, Jr. of Harrison Central had 11 points to lead the West.
Softball
Pass Christian 12, FCAHS 1: Amber Funderburk earned the win, striking out seven and allowing one hit. Amber also went 3 for 4 at the plate with eight RBIs on a single, a triple and the walk off grand slam to end the game. Cayleigh Myers and Michela Six had two hits. Six, Bri Smith and Marly Crawford each had RBI. Smith and Myers scored three runs each.
Picayune 1 Pearl River Central 0: Elizabeth Taggard singled and scored on Marissa "Poppy" McDonald’s double in the sixth inning. Megan Dudenhefer struck out 16 and allowed one hit.
Resurrection 23, Sacred Heart 1: The Lady Eagles (11-5, 6-0) finished unbeaten in Region 8-1A. Gia McElroy struck out six, drove in two runs with a pair of RBI. Shayla King, Mya Ryder, Emily Denmark and Gabby Stallworth each had two RBI.
East Central 9, Vancleave 1: Taylor Lawson (9-2) tossed a two-hitter for the Lady Hornets (19-4, 7-1 Region 8-4A). Kaylyn Jones had three hits. Madison Parker added two hits, including a solo homer. Erin Daughtery led the Lady Bulldogs with two hits and an RBI.
Golf
St. Stanislaus finished second: The Rockachaws finished second at the Gulfport Invitational Major. Vincent Almarico and Malone Harrison each shot 80, followed by Patrick Powers (83), Myles Brennan (90) and Manuel Fernandez (92).
Tennis
St. Patrick 4, Gulfport 3: St. Patrick prevailed when Evan Chubb and Lillie Guida beat Gordan Verrett and Libby Switzer 6-3, 6-4.
