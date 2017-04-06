Ocean Springs doesn’t let errors weigh it down against St. Martin

Ocean Springs’s softball team overcame four errors to continue its run through Region 7-6A with an 8-5 win over St. Martin Thursday.
“We played really well on offense,” said Greyhounds coach Lindsay O’Brien. “But we did not play well on defense.”
Greyhound errors in the fifth and seventh gave the Yellow Jackets (10-9, 1-3) a chance to comeback from a 7-1 deficit through three innings. With one out in the fifth, Briana Zapata and Katelynn Carcich singled for St. Martin. Meagan Beaugez reached on a error to load the bases.
Madison Landry followed with a well placed bunt between first and second. The Ocean Springs first baseman overran the bunt and the ball slowly rolled into rightfield, allowing Zapata and Carchich to score and cut the Greyhounds’ lead to 7-5. When the play ended Beaugez stood at third and Landry at second with only one out.
OSHS starting pitcher Kylie Taylor regrouped, retiring St. Martin’s next two batters on a strikeout and a grounder back to the mound.
“We didn’t make the routine plays,” said O’Brien, who said her team should have anticipated Landry’s bunt and made a play on the sacrifice attempt. “Those two outs were huge.”
In the seventh, Taylor retired the first two St. Martin batters. However, Beaugez reached on an error and Landry followed with a solid base hit. Again Taylor maintained her composure and got the final out of the game on a soft liner to short.
“I am proud of the way the team came back,” said St. Martin coach Donna Swilley. “We were facing one of the best pitchers in the state and we hit the ball well.”
The lost opportunity in the fifth inning seemed to keep momentum on the Greyhounds’ side.
Behind a two-run single by Aeryn Tapp in the first inning, Ocean Springs (18-2, 4-0) drew first blood. A Kennedy Bahr second-inning double helped the Greyhounds score two more to take a 4-1 lead. Taylor started the third with a solo home run. Tapp and Fallon Groves added doubles as Ocean Springs built a 7-1 lead.
However, Kamryn Carcich took over the mound in relief. Although she gave up seven hits in just over four innings of work, Carcich allowed only one more Ocean Springs run to score — off a Mikaila Fox double and a Tapp single.
“She has done a really good job in that role this year,” Swilley said of her freshman pitcher. “She has shown a lot of maturity in games.”
Ocean Springs pounded out 13 hits in the win. Tapp led the way with three hits, a double and three RBIs. Taylor, Groves, and Samaya James had two hits each for the Greyhounds.
In addition to her solo home run, Taylor recorded the win, giving up five runs (two earned). She scatted seven hits and struck out four batters.
Beaugez reached all four times she came to the plate for St. Martin, twice on hits and twice more on errors. She also drove in two runs. Zapata also had a pair of hits. Shelby Gruich added a double.
