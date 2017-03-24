Here’s what you need to know about Biloxi City FC’s youth soccer camp

As part of the team’s “One Coast” initiative, Biloxi City FC has announced a youth soccer camp is set for April 18 and 19 at the Bay Soccer Club Fields in Bay St. Louis.
The camp is in conjunction with the Jack Kickken Soccer Academy and will include instruction from St. Stanislaus coach Danny Patton, Biloxi City FC coach Sinisa Vukadin and current Blackjack players. The camp is for children ages 4-14. Bay Soccer Club participants cost $50; all other children are $75.
For more information, email Info@BiloxiCityFutbolClub.com. The camp can be paid for digitally by visiting http://squareup.com/store/evolutionsoccer and selecting the Biloxi City FC brochure under “items.”
Biloxi City FC just concluded its first full season in the Gulf Coast Premier League. The Blackjacks, which call Yankie Stadium in East Biloxi home, narrowly finished third with a 6-4-2 record behind powerhouse Montagua New Orleans (10-0-2) and Rafters FC (6-3-3). Other teams in the league are Boca Knights FC, Louisiana Fire, Cajun Soccer Club and Pool Boys FC. The league’s season runs November-March.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
