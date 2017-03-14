Kamryn Carcich does it all in St. Martin comeback victory

Kamryn Carcich drove a three-run homer into the right-center ally in the bottom of the sixth to highlight St. Martin’s come-from-behind 11-8 win over West Harrison on Tuesday night.
“The pitch was right down the middle,” Carcich said of her game-winning home run, the first for the freshman. “I saw it and knew I had to hit it.”
“She’s going to be a good player for us,” said St. Martin coach Donna Swilley. “I expect a lot of good things from her this year and in the future.”
Even though St. Martin took a three-run lead scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth, West Harrison attempted to storm back in the top of the seventh with Jada Walker and Megan Sexton getting leadoff singles. Carcich, who took the mound to start the third inning for St. Martin, settled down to get a flyball to center and a strikeout for two outs.
Marley Sims, though, punched a little flair just out of the reach of second baseman Haylee Sidaway’s glove to load the bases and bring up Sydney-Brooke Sims, who had three hits, including a double and triple. Sims turned on a Carcich pitch, hitting a hard liner to right, but it went right into the waiting glove of Yellow Jackets right fielder Brionna Atkinson to end the game.
“(Carcich) did a good job of coming into the game and getting it back in control for us,” Swilley said. Carcich entered the game to start the third with St. Martin behind 4-0. Although the freshman gave up four runs, the first two were unearned. After giving up her final two runs in the fourth inning, she retired seven of the next nine batters she faced, with one of the two batters reaching on an error.
The start of the game, though, was all West Harrison.
“We started out very rocky,” Swilley admitted.
West Harrison came out of the gate on fire. Cassady Bradford’s two-run double in the first was followed by RBI triples from Mercedes Pride and Sims in the second inning. After adding two unearned runs in the third off an error on Walker’s bunt attempt, the Hurricanes pushed their lead to 8-0 in the fourth on Sims’ RBI single double and Bradford’s RBI single.
With West Harrison (5-6) looking to win in five innings, St. Martin (5-5) suddenly got hot at the plate and the Hurricanes ran out of wind.
“The first four innings were good,” said West Harrison coach Brittany Rogers. “We got good pitching. We played good defense. And, we hit the ball well.”
After the fourth inning, Rogers was at a loss for words to describe what happened to her team.
“We were not adapting at the plate early,” Swilley said. “We did not look like ourselves. But we started to come to life in the fourth inning and making adjustments at the plate.”
Hurricanes pitcher Sarah Cuevas was in control through three innings, giving up just two walks and a second-inning single. The fourth looked good for Cuevas as she got the leadoff batter on a strikeout. Meagan Beaugez and Haylee Sidaway singled, though, to give life to the Yellow Jackets. Shelby Gruich followed with a sharp grounder to third. The throw was good to first, but dropped allowing Beaugez and Sidaway to score.
From there on, St. Martin bats got hot with the Yellow Jackets scoring four in the fifth inning behind Briana Zapata’s RBI single and Katelynn Carcich’s RBI double to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to two, 8-6.
St. Martin continued to apply pressure in the bottom of the sixth. After Kamryn Carcich’s homer, Katelynn Carcich tripled and Beaugez walked and scored in front of Sidaway’s flair double and Gruich’s single.
“I’m very proud of the way they came back,” Swilley said. “Most teams down 8-0 in the fourth inning would have folded. But we showed a lot of maturity in coming from behind.”
Katelynn Carcich was 2-for-3 for St. Martin with a walk, double, triple, stolen base, and an RBI. Sidaway added two hits, a double, and two RBIs.
Marley Sims and Sydney-Brooke Sims each had three hits for West Harrison. Bradford and Megan Sexton each added two hits for the Hurricanes.
