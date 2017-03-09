St. Martin basketball star commits to SEC powerhouse

Following an in-home visit from Mississippi State women's head coach Vic Shaefer, St. Martin star junior Daphane White has decided where she wants to go to college.
White committed to MSU Wednesday during a visit from Schaefer, whose team is 29-4 and ranked No. 7 in the nation.
“She ended up committing on the spot,” St. Martin coach Gina Bell said. “They've been on her for the last year and coach Shaefer has been to a couple of games. He missed practice for the first time in his career to watch when we played East Central.”
Bell received an “ecstatic” phone call from White's mother Wednesday night informing her of the decision.
The 6-foot-3 White has been a dominant force in the paint the last two seasons for the Lady Yellow Jackets. She averaged 22.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 7.0 blocks a game this season for a team that finished 18-12.
LSU, South Alabama and Arkansas-Little Rock are some of the other schools who have shown a lot of interest in White.
Bell believes the decision to go ahead and commit early will help her during her senior campaign.
“Her senior year, she'll really be able to enjoy basketball,” Bell said. “She doesn't have to worry about who is watching her. This is it. This is her last year to have fun playing basketball. She's going to have to play for the love of the game.”
White improved most on the offensive end as a junior after averaging 11.7 points, 13.6 rebounds and 8.8 blocks as a sophomore.
St. Martin had to rely more on White this season following the graduation of Savannah Jones, a guard/forward who is now at South Alabama, and Deona Morgan after the 2015-16 season.
“She got stronger. We put the brunt of our offense on (White's) shoulders,” Bell said. “She worked harder and the biggest part is she gained confidence.”
The next step for White will be putting in the work to qualify academically to join the MSU program for the 2018-19 school year.
White went to Gulfport her freshman season before transferring to St. Martin prior to her sophomore year.
“When she walked in the door, I told her 'You are our missing piece,'” Bell said. “We had Savannah and Deona. We had good kids at the guards. What we were missing was a legit big.”
St. Martin finished 18-12 this season and won the Region 7-6A title.
Comments