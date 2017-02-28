George County freshman lands SEC football offer

He received an FBS scholarship offer before he played a down of high school football and now he has an SEC offer while still a freshman in high school.

George County defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson announced recently that he has received a scholarship offer from Ole Miss.

“I am blessed and grateful to receive my 2nd offer from the University of Mississippi,” Jackson posted Saturday on his Twitter account.

Jackson received his first scholarship offer on June 1 last year from Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Mark Hudspeth during a football camp at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs.

It was the first time that Hudspeth had crossed paths with Jackson and he was instantly impressed as Jackson breezed through drills. At 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, Jackson is much bigger than you’re average high school freshman football player.

After receiving the ULL offer, Jackson backed up the hype on the football field as a freshman. He put together an impressive first season with 60 tackles, including 30 for negative yardage.

The 15-year-old was named a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps.

“He really played well beyond his years,” George County coach Matt Caldwell said. “He did a really good job for us stepping in as a 14-year-old freshman in (Class) 6A. To not just be a good player, but to be a dominant force on the defensive line was pretty impressive.”