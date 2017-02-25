Alexis Arnoult, Todd Moniz named Sun Herald player, coach of the year

Alexis Arnoult and Todd Moniz are an interesting study in contrasts.
On one hand, Gulfport’s Arnoult was nearly impossible to stop. Over the course of her prep career, she’s scored goal upon goal upon goal. This year, the Lady Admiral netted a whopping 31 goals with 10 assists to stand out among the Coast’s top goal scorers.
And then there’s Moniz. Yes, his West Harrison Lady Hurricanes were an offensive force, but perhaps even more impressive, they allowed just 21 goals in 23 games while earning a second straight Class 5A South State Title.
While one mastered the art of rippling the net, the other specialized in keeping it unharmed. Both, however, have been recognized by the Sun Herald as the 2016-17 girls player and coach of the year.
It’s the second straight honor for Moniz.
Player of the Year
Arnoult, a three-time All-South Mississippi selection, quickly built a reputation as one of South Mississippi’s scariest offensive forces. Last year, Arnoult scored 23 goals with 10 assists despite missing eight games because of injury. As a freshman the year before, Arnoult scored 30 goals with eight assists. This year she one-upped herself with 31 goals.
“I think one of the biggest things is her true commitment to making herself a better player and not settling for just enough,” Gulfport coach Chris Pryor said. “She works hard to improve and be a better teammate. She has definitely become a better leader for it.”
Almost more than her goal scoring, Pryor is impressed with Arnoult’s perseverance. She broke her leg in eighth grade and her collar bone during her sophomore year. Both times she bounced back better than before.
“The fact she’s been able to come back and hasn’t been gun shy, I think that’s a big testament to her hard work,” Pryor said. “She has done a good job of taking care of herself.”
Moniz has seen plenty of Arnoult over the years as WHHS and GHS have clashed. Early this season, Arnoult’s Lady Admirals beat West Harrison 3-0. Arnoult created all three scores.
“To strike the ball as well as she can with both feet is a nightmare for a defender,” Moniz said.
Arnoult has perfected a move where she’ll back a defender down, spin and then break in alone on the goalkeeper. In those situations, she didn’t miss often. She has also grown as a passer, sucking opponents in, only to dish off the ball.
“She’s so dangerous in isolation,” Pryor said. “Sometimes it takes an extra defender to try to account for her — and when you do that, that leaves other players open. That helps all around.”
While Arnoult is a major scorer for Gulfport, the recent Louisiana-Lafayette verbal commit expects to play more of a defensive role in college.
“You wouldn’t expect it, but it’s my favorite position on the field,” Arnoult said when she committed. “Scoring is satisfying, but for me, being able to stop a really strong forward satisfies me more than anything.
“And you get to go up and attack so it’s kind of two positions in one.”
Coach of the Year
West Harrison had already started to turn the corner as a soccer power in South Mississippi several years back, but it wasn’t until Moniz took over prior to last season that the Lady Hurricanes made a name for themselves as a serious threat.
Each of the last two seasons WHHS has won Class 5A South State titles, eventually losing to powerhouse Oxford.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, trying to figure out some positions in the middle to help transition from defending to attacking, but we hit our stride at the right time,” Moniz said. “We knew Oxford was returning most of their players. Looking at their results, we knew they were incredible, but I always felt like we had our chance.”
Prior to Moniz, WHHS had two coaches in two years. His arrival added stability to the program, and Moniz said his team took a big step forward this year as it became more of a cohesive unit.
He said his players liked both Jackie Rhodes and Travis Dickey, but three coaches in three years can be tough on high school athletes.
“One thing we talked about from the beginning of the year was to make it a more enjoyable season,” Moniz said. “Part of last year was the transition from coach to coach. Maybe initially they weren’t bought in.
“We made enjoying every day more of a priority (this season). It was just much more enjoyable for everybody. I think they were more open and receptive to instruction.”
Moniz gives his seniors quite a bit of credit for their 16-5-2 record and second straight state championship berth.
“They really stepped up,” he said. “We knew that potential was there. Just having that leadership and desire to reach state again helped us a lot.”
Don’t be surprised if the Lady Canes get a third straight shot at Oxford in the state championship game next season. Moniz graduates several difference makers, but he’s bullish on the potential of his underclassmen.
