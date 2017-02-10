Biloxi, Gulfport slug it out in regular season finale

Compared to the last time the two teams played, Friday night was an offensive explosion — albeit of modest proportions.
When Gulfport and Biloxi’s boys clashed at Bert Jenkins Gym on Jan. 20, the Indians slowed the game way down and held on to claim a 32-28 victory.
At home for Senior Night, the Indians did more of the same Friday. Utilizing Dontavius Proby’s big 16-point night, Biloxi hit timely shots and played strong defense to come away with a 46-39 win.
The slow-it down offensive scheme is something Biloxi coach Seber Windham has somewhat reluctantly installed this season. Even with a 37-26 advantage late in the game, Biloxi would rebound a Gulfport miss, turn to sprint up court and hear Windham shouting “HOLD!”
“We’re just trying to get everything set on the offensive end. Sometimes we get scattered a little bit and sped up. That’s what people do to us,” Windham said. “We just tell them to settle down and run our offense. We have to run our offense to be successful.
“Gulfport is a good defensive team and we’re a good defensive team so sometimes our games are going to be grind outs.”
Biloxi (21-5, 4-2) held a narrow 9-7 advantage after the first quarter and pushed its lead to 20-12 by halftime thanks in part to three 3-pointers by Proby.
“He’s a gamer,” Windham said. “He’s one of the kids who plays harder than anyone we’ve got. He’s 5-6 maybe, but he plays like he’s 6-foot. He plays so hard.”
After each shot, the sophomore guard jubilantly pumped his fist as he raced back down the floor. It was a show of excitement that Windham liked to see from his youngest regular.
“Seniors don’t get too excited – they’re all cool,” Windham said. “It’s good to have that young guy where, when he hits a shot, he’s excited. That trickles down to everybody else.”
Turnovers were once again an Achilles heel for Gulfport. The Admirals (17-10, 3-3) turned the ball over 18 times in both games against Biloxi, including 11 by halftime Friday. The miscues, combined with Biloxi’s defensive efforts, threw off Gulfport’s offense.
“We have to be more efficient offensively,” GHS coach Owen Miller said. “We have no rhythm because we turn it over 18 times. You can’t ever get in a flow offensively. The first play of the game we have a wide open shot and then we got away from that.
“From turnovers to trying to force things that aren’t there, you’re going to have to make them change sides of the floor defensively. You can’t play on one side. We have a tendency to do that.”
Biloxi and Gulfport’s boys will conclude the first night of the Region 8-6A Tournament on Tuesday with an 8:30 p.m. scheduled tip-off.
Biloxi girls 46, Gulfport 42
Gullfport’s Lady Admirals got close several times but were never able to overcome the homestanding Biloxi Lady Indians on Friday night. Devin Hill’s girls built an early 10-point lead and ended up holding on for a 46-42 victory.
“The last two times we played them we started horrible and had to fight and claw and claw and claw to get back in the game – and then fight even more to win the (last) game,” Hill said. “That was our war cry at the beginning of the game – lets just start strong for a change.”
Fresh off of a triple-double performance earlier in the week, Anna Thigpen helped set to tone Friday with several early rebounds and blocks. The senior finished Senior Night with seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
“We wanted Anna to come out and assert herself,” Hill said. “The last couple of games against them she kind of shied away, so I challenged her this time to come out and play.
“... Everybody knows what you’re going to get from Bre (Riley). She’s fast paced and explosive, but I think Anna is our X-factor. If she has a good game we tend to have a really good game, too.”
Typical scoring leader Breanna Riley netted a game-high 24 points for Biloxi (20-8, 4-2). Gulfport (15-12, 2-4) was led by Amyjah Hardnett and Dywana Parker, who scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
The two familiar rivals can’t get too comfortable. The Lady Admirals and Lady Indians open the Region 8-6A Tournament at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“Like I told them in the locker room: That’s just one game. We have to turn back around Tuesday and do it all over again,” Hill said. “This is big because you’re playing your rival school but at the same time it don’t mean anything if we can’t turn around and beat them Tuesday.”
Biloxi enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed, with Gulfport the No. 3.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Region 8-6A Tournament
At Biloxi High School
Tuesday
4 p.m. Biloxi girls vs. Gulfport
5:30 p.m. Harrison Central vs. Hancock
7 p.m. Harrison Central girls vs. Hancock
8:30 p.m. Biloxi vs. Gulfport
Friday
4 p.m. Girls consolation game
5:30 p.m. Boys consolation game
7 p.m. Girls championship game
8:30 p.m. Boys championship game
