Musial, St. Patrick repeat as 1A-2A-3A state champions

Thanks to a dominating second half, St. Patrick raced past Forest 4-0 to claim the Class 1A/2A/3A state championship for the second consecutive year at Arrow Field.
It is the Irish’s third state championship in school history, including the last four years.
“It was a really tough game to start off and once we scored on the penalty kick we finally settled down,” said St. Patrick coach Mario Camps. “We were having some problems with their forwards, but we made some adjustments and we had some guys worn out and we were able to find a way to pull it out.”
St. Patrick junior forward Tyler Musial simply took over.
Musial scored the Irish’s lone goal in the first half on a penalty kick in the 25th minute for a 1-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Musial had another goal and an assist. Musial’s second goal came in the 77th minute on a cross from Eiland Stebly that sealed it.
“Musial has been one of our best players all year long and he did what he had to do today,” Camps said. “It is really hard to go back to back. You get everybody’s best shot and we’re going to try to do it again next year.”
Eiland Stebly and Ricardo Quintana had the other goals for St. Patrick (17-0-2). Stebly’s goal came 10 minutes into the second half on a cross from Musial. Quintana’s came in the 72nd minute.
“We came out really slow and at halftime coach said do youwant this and you better show it in the second half,” Musial said. “We knew we were the better team and we hadn’t lost all year. We came out and scored a couple quick goals in the second half and finished it off. We came a long way from the beginning of the year. We never thought we’d go undefeated and it’s an amazing feeling.”
Forest (19-3-2) only had one scoring chance on a penalty kick midway through second half, but St. Patrick back up goal keeper Zach Seymour saved the shot.
Comments