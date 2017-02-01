Overman headed to Air Force Academy

St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III understands the importance of playing for a military school.
Overman signed with the Air Force Academy Wednesday morning.
Overman, who has already met academic requirements, threw for 3,056 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior.
“Signing with the Air Force is unbelievable,”Overman said. “My future after football is secure. Representing my country is something I take honor in.”
St. Martin coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead believes Overman will be a solid quarterback for the Air Force.
“I’ve had other college coaches tell me Wayne should be playing another position, but he’s proven them wrong,” Whitehead said.
The 6-foot Overman expects to compliment the Falcons’ offense.
“I see myself fitting in their offense, “ Overman said. “They have a real strong running game, but they also open up the offense for passing. That gives the quarterback enough chances to make plays.”
Tears filled Overman’s face as he thanked his parents.
“My mom and dad have so much for me,” Overman said. “They gave me life and continue to give me life through their support and sacrifice.”
Overman also has fond memories of the Yellow Jackets’ football program.
“I’ll remember the most about St. Martin is the coaches and players were like my family,” Overman said. “It’s been an awesome experience at St. Martin.”
Comments