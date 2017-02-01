Rock solid: St. Stanislaus sends four to LSU, Purdue, ULL and Air Force

St. Stanislaus finalized its largest Division I-bound class in program history on Wednesday.
Receiver Corbin Blanchard (Air Force), quarterback Myles Brennan (LSU), tight end Darius Pittman (Purdue) and tight end Chase Rogers (Louisiana-Lafayette) all signed their national letters of intent Wednesday morning. The four were joined by Pearl River Community College signee Mark Cook during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the school’s crowded cafeteria.
“This is their day. They earned this right,” said new SSC coach Jeff Jordan, who takes over for coach Bill Conides. “This is a good image for us. It lets kids know we’re a strong, powerful program and that our mission is to get kids to the next level.
“We want to win football games, obviously, but we want to do all we can to get our kids to the next level.”
Blanchard took over a leading role in the passing attack this season, finishing with 62 receptions for 1,184 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Brennan was one of the more coveted recruits in the country. He committed to LSU in the spring before briefly re-opening his recruitment for two weeks in early December. Ultimately he stayed true to his original decision and joins Louisiana product Lowell Narcisse as the two QBs new LSU coach Ed Orgeron is signing this year. As a senior, Brennan completed more than 68 percent of his passes for 3,982 yards and 48 touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception during the regular season.
Pittman and Rogers formed perhaps the most talented tight end duo in the state. Pittman caught 61 passes for 690 yards and nine touchdowns. Rogers showed plenty of athleticism from the tight end position and finished his senior year with 61 catches for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Cook was part of an offensive line unit that was much improved in 2016.
