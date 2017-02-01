East Central’s Estes signs with Louisiana Tech

East Central senior offensive lineman Conner Estes backed up his verbal pledge by signing with Louisiana Tech on Wednesday morning.
Estes committed to Louisiana Tech early in the process and remained firm throughout the recruiting season.
Estes, who made the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team in 2016, chose Louisiana Tech over Arkansas State and Southern Miss.
Estes helped pave the way for 5,890 yards rushing for East Central in 2016.
