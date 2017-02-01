George County’s Tyrese Fryfogle inks with the Hoosiers

George County receiver Tyrese Fryfogle followed through with his verbal commitment and signed with Indiana on Wednesday.
Fryfogle chose the Hoosiers over Ole Miss last month after former Ole Miss assistant Grant Heard left the program to join the staff at Indiana.
Fryfogle is the son of former Ole Miss receiver Trey Fryfogle, who spent one season on the same team as Heard.
Tyrese Fryfogle was twice named to the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team. As a senior, he caught 89 passes for for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns.
