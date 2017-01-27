St. Martin, Ocean Springs decided in the final seconds

Daphane White’s putback as time expired lifted St. Martin past Ocean Springs 46-44 on Friday.
The win pushes the Yellow Jackets’ Division/Region win streak to 30 straight games, including the playoffs and 25 regular season games.
St. Martin’s last Region loss was in the 2013 tournament finals when Ocean Springs beat St. Martin 48-23. St. Martin (15-9, 6-0 Region 7-6A) has won three consecutive tournament titles since.
“It’s been a great streak,” said Yellow Jackets coach Gina Bell. “The girls have been talking all year about keeping the streak going.”
Sophie St. Amant hit a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left gave Ocean Springs (12-7, 2-2) a 44-41 lead.
Sierra St. Julian, though, came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to tie the game at 44-44. Seven seconds later, St. Julian drew a charge to get the ball back to St. Martin. The Yellow Jackets quickly got the ball down court. They missed the first shot, but White grabbed the rebound. White missed, but grabbed her second board in the final five seconds and found the net as St. Martin won.
“It was an extremely hard-fought game,” said Ocean Springs coach LaShonda Smith. “We just needed to make on more stop and we didn’t do that.”
White led St. Martin with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Raven Overman added eight points for the Yellow Jackets.
Dougless St. Amant led a trio of Ocean Springs’s double figure scorers, scoring 13 points and pulling down 12 boards. Mikyah Mack added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie St. Amant finished with 11 points.
“Ocean Springs came out and they were hungry,” Bell said. “They had a really good game plan. This was a big win for us. This gives us some confidence going into the tournament.”
Ocean Springs boys 43, St. Martin 40: Jordan Brack hit a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Malcom Magee scored six points in the final two-and-a-half minutes as Ocean Springs took control of second place behind Region 7-6A leader George County.
The win gives the Greyhounds (12-9, 2-2) the season sweep over St. Martin after Ocean Springs had last beaten St. Martin in 2011.
“It’s a huge win,” said Ocean Springs coach Matt Noblitt. “It’s been a long time since we’ve beat them.”
Ocean Springs trailed 24-22 entering the final quarter until Brack hit two treys for a 28-24 lead. Magee took over in the closing moments, scoring six of the Greyhounds final eight points.
“He can do anything for us,” Noblitt said. “When we need a kick in the pants, he does that for us.”
Magee scored seven points in the first quarter as the Greyhounds jumped out to a 12-4 lead.
St. Martin, though, turned up the defensive pressure, holding Ocean Springs to just 10 points over the second and third quarters. Daetren Bivens and Rashawn Jones each hit 3-pointers in the second quarter for a 24-22 Yellow Jackets lead.
Magee and Brack led Ocean Springs with 16 points each. Magee pulled down eight boards.
Bivens led St. Martin (14-11, 2-4) with 14 points. The Yellow Jackets will be no better than the third seed in next month’s Region 7-6A tournament.
“Win and we take control of the number two seed,” St. Martin coach Charlie Pavlus said. “We didn’t get it done in the fourth quarter. We have been to the district championship game the last five years. Now we have to try to get there on this path.”
