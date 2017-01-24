Prep roundup: Maddie Beets blasts Long Beach girls past Stone

Maddie Beets was in the zone Tuesday night. The star Lady Bearcat led Long Beach to a Class 5A first round win with a 3-0 victory over Stone. Beets registered two goals and assisted on Tayler Smith’s score. LBHS (8-6-2) advances to play South Jones on Saturday. The Lady Braves cruised past Provine 7-0 on Tuesday.
Gulfport 3, St. Martin 1: The Lady Admirals cut St. Martin’s first-ever playoff run short Tuesday. Recent Louisiana-Lafayette commit Alexis Arnoult scored twice and Charlotte Saari also netted a goal. Ashlyn Beam scored for St. Martin. GHS will visit Brandon, which beat Pearl 3-1, on Saturday.
St. Patrick 12, Clarkdale 1: The Fighting Irish (15-0-3) opened their Class 1A/2A/3A title defense in a big way. Eiland Stebly scored five goals and Tyler Musial added four to pace the offensive explosion. Luke Siecshnaydre scored twice and Evan Smith also scored. St. Patrick will play the winner of Franklin County and St. Joseph on Saturday.
Ocean Springs girls 2, Biloxi 0: Kayley Fountain and Lindsay Charlton each scored for the Lady Greyhounds. Ocean Springs (14-6-4) advances to host Oak Grove on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Warriors defeated Terry 7-0 on Tuesday.
West Harrison girls 2, Hattiesburg 0: Megan Sexton recorded a goal and an assist in the Lady Canes’ victory. Haley Kim also scored, with Marley Sims registering an assist. WHHS advances to play West Jones in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. West Jones beat Brookhaven 12-1.
Pass Christian girls 5, Greene County 3: Kamdyn Skinner netted a hat trick, while Kealey Skinner and Madison Lafontaine also scored for the Lady Pirates. PCHS plays the winner of Sumrall/Northeast Jones on Saturday.
Bay girls 3, East Central 1: Marion Pohl scored twice and Arianna Helsel added a goal to lift the Lady Tigers to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Sarah Havens scored for ECHS. Bay will host West Lauderdale in Round 2. West Lauderdale defeated North Pike 12-0.
Other scores: Sacred Heart girls 7, Resurrection 0; Our Lady Academy 2, Clarkdale 1.
Basketball
Biloxi girls 58, Moss Point 40: Shylia Mcgee and Gabby Fantroy scored 15 and 11 points respectively for Biloxi (16-7). Anna Thigpen added 10 points with 14 rebounds. Robyn Lee and LaMiracle Sims led MPHS with 17 and 13 points apiece.
Other scores: St. Patrick 93, Friendship Christian 33.
