Gulfport’s Fells follows family tradition, commits to D1 program

Princeton Fells will be fulfilling a family tradition when he signs with his new school on Feb. 1.
The Gulfport senior defensive back received a scholarship offer from Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair on Sunday and quickly announced his verbal commitment to the Braves.
“They've been looking at me since my junior year,” Fells said. “I committed because all of my family, my mom, my dad, my auntie and my grandmother went there. I want to keep it in the tradition.”
Fells made an official visit to Alcorn State over the weekend with hope of receiving his first Division I scholarship offer. When McNair followed through, Fells admitted he was somewhat caught off guard.
“I was just surprised. My eyes got real big,” Fells said. “I wanted to leave with an offer. If I left without an offer, I probably would have cried.”
Fells made a visit to Hinds Community College before he made the trek to the Alcorn campus in Lorman.
“The visit was perfect. I was really amazed,” he said of Alcorn State. “We stayed in a hotel. Everything was free. I didn't have to pay for everything. They had food every two hours. Alcorn really fed me. I gained about 10 pounds. They treated me like family. That's why I really committed.”
Fells posted news of his commitment on Facebook and received an overwhelming response from family members.
“They welcomed me to the 'Brave Nation,'” Fells said.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Fells said he expects to play safety at Alcorn State, but could switch to cornerback.
He will be joined in the secondary by former Gulfport quarterback/defensive back Cleveland Ford, who has already enrolled at Alcorn State for the spring semester.
“I think me and him could start as freshmen, but we've got to work hard,” Fells said. “One of us is going to be starting next year.
“I really want to go to the NFL. I feel like the next four years will get me to my dream.”
