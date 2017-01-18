ULL hires Biloxi football coach’s son as coordinator

Louisiana-Lafayette has hired Will Hall, son of Biloxi head coach Bobby Hall, as its new offensive coordinator, the school announced on Wednesday.
Will Hall joins the ULL staff after spending the last three years as head coach at Div. II West Georgia. He had a record of 31-9 while leading the Wolves. He also served as head coach at West Alabama from 2011-13 with a record of 25-11.
Will Hall will be reunited with ULL head coach Mark Hudspeth, who was the head coach at North Alabama when he played quarterback there.
Will Hall won the Harlon Hill Trophy as Div. II's top football player in 2003 at North Alabama. He was also a standout quarterback while playing for his father at Amory High School, helping lead the Panthers to the 1998 Class 3A state title.
