Coast volleyball standout named Gatorade Player of the Year

Emma Funk has gone from being recognized as the Coast’s best to Mississippi’s best.
It was announced Tuesday that Our Lady Academy Emma Funk was named Gatorade’s Mississippi Volleyball Player of the Year.
She joins fellow Coast standouts Blake Mohler (Ocean Springs; 2014-15), Brittany Corder (OLA; 2013-14), Breann Hedin (Long Beach; 2012-13) and Victoria Nutting (Hancock; 2010-11) as recent South Mississippians to also earn the honor.
Funk, a two-time Sun Herald Player of the Year, was downright dominant as a junior, leading OLA to a fifth straight Class I state championship. She amassed 748 kills, 89 blocks and 34 aces and was also named a MaxPreps.com First Team Small School All-American.
“I think as a young player she watched as we were able to start this streak and she has been very determined to continue it during her career,” OLA coach Mike Meyers said of Funk, who lettered as a freshman. “She’s a very dedicated player. She loves her school and her teammates and will do whatever she can to make OLA successful.”
Funk isn’t always the tallest girl on the court at 5-foot-10, but she’s often one of the smartest.
“She’s a very, very dominant player offensively,” Meyers said. “She has a very high vertical jump. When she gets up there she sees the floor and many times will put the ball in a place that’s open rather than just hitting it hard. She has a great court presence.
“But, when she has to, she can hit it right through (defenders).”
In addition to standing out on the court, Funk is also a leader outside of the gym. In addition to maintaining a 4.0 GPA, Funk has also volunteered locally on behalf of a nursing home and Students Against Destructive Decisions.
