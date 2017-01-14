Harrison Central holds off Quitman at Chevron Classic

Harrison Central hit four straight free throws in the final minute to pull away from Quitman, winning 52-46 Saturday at the Chevron Classic.
“Those free throws were really big,” said Harrison Central coach Boo Hardy. “We are trying to get better shooting free throws at the end of the game. Those free throws helped us pull away.”
With just under five minutes left to play, Josh Green hit a short jumper for a Red Rebel lead.
Behind Sayveon Bumpers, who scored 22 points, Quitman stormed back. Bumpers hit a pair of baskets and two free throws to tie the game at 46-46 with 2:51 left.
Quitman would not score again, missing their last four shots, including three from beyond the arc. Bumpers also fouled out.
“Green and Kalen Means stepped up and played some really good defense,” Hardy said.
With two minutes left to play, DaQuan Perkins came up with the steal at half court and slammed it home to give Harrison Central a 48-46 lead.
In the final 35 seconds, Dajon Whitworth and Green each converted one-on-ones to seal the win.
Green led Harrison Central (12-6) with 16 points. Perkins finished with 13 points and Whitworth 11 points.
Moss Point 58, West Harrison 54: Anthony Kirkland was quiet for most of the game, but woke up in the final minute with a lay-up, two free throws, and two steals as Moss Point survived the Hurricanes.
Behind Keondre Booker’s seven points and Johnathon Covan’ trey and five points, Moss Point led 29-20 at the half. However, in the third, Quieran Gray hit a trey and scored seven as West Harrison tied the game at 37 each heading into the final quarter.
Covan led a balanced Tigers attack with 12 points, scoring six in the final quarter, including 4-of-4 from the field. Remello Leggins added 11 points and Booker finished with nine points.
Gray finished with 18 points for the Hurricanes.
Gulfport 73, Oak Grove 44: Behind Miles Daniels and Keevon Oney, Gulfport ambushed Oak Grove in the first half and never looked back, stepping out to a 73-44 win in the third game of the Chevron Classic Saturday.
Daniels came out hot, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 13 points in the first eight minutes. Oney went inside for eight points in the opening quarter as the Admirals (13-6) jumped out to a 21-7 lead at the half.
“We made a lot of shots early,” said Gulfport coach Owen Miller. “We would get behind and have to play the game from behind. You are a product of how you practice. Our approach mentally has changed – the way we come out of the gate.”
Daniels scored a game-high 20 to pace the Admirals with Oney finishing with 16 points. Dequarius McCord recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Juan Irias didn’t score for Gulfport, but dished out seven assists.
Ocean Springs 44, Long Beach 37: Ocean Springs overcame a slow start to ease past Long Beach.
Behind Eli Dykes and Monta Davis’ eight first-half points, the Bearcats opened with a solid 21-8 lead. Ryan Black, though, caught fire for Ocean Springs in the third quarter, hitting on a trio of threes, and scoring 11 as the Greyhounds cut the Long Beach advantage to 29-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Lance Wright took over for the Greyhounds in the fourth quarter, scoring eight as Ocean Springs pulled away from Long Beach with a 20-7 run over the final eight minutes.
Wright paced the Greyhounds with 15 points. Black added another trey in the fourth quarter and finished with 14 points. Jordan Brack added nine points for Ocean Springs. Davis scored a game-high 16 points for Long Beach. Dykes was second on the Bearcat scoring charts with eight points.
Gautier 46, D’Iberville 24: Xavier Diamond scored 18 as the Gators downed Long Beach. Gautier led 15-9 at the break,but opened up in the third quarter. DeOnta Lawler scored five. Diamond and D.J. Johnson each had four. Long Beach hit a pair of threes from Dillyn Neely and Jordan Vasquez, but couldn’t get anything to fall inside the arc.
Johnson finished with 10 points for Gautier, Lawler added nine. Kendall Comeaux led D’Iberville with six points.
Pascagoula girls 65, Quitman 23: LSU signee Jailin Cherry scored 16 to lead eight Pascagoula scorers. Alexis McBeath added 13 points and Victoria Hunter 10 points for the Panthers. Lonkerria McCoy led Quitman with seven points.
