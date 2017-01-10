Spivery, George County take it to St. Martin on the road

George County senior guard LaRaymond Spivery was all smiles on the court and after the game Tuesday night.
Spivery and the rest of the Rebels ran roughshod over St. Martin 70-48 to pick up a key victory in their pursuit of a Region 7-6A title.
“We're the underdog on the Coast so we had to come out and let everybody know we're for real,” Spivery said. “We're always going to have something to prove being down in George County.”
Spivery finished with a game high of 24 points and caused havoc on the defensive end, coming up with multiple steals and easy baskets on the other end.
The Rebels forced St. Martin into 19 turnovers.
“I thought we played pretty good,” George County coach Ron Renfroe said. “We played good, solid defense for the most part and gave them trouble with the zone. We did a good job on the defensive end. Offensively, we finally made some shots tonight.
“We didn't turn the ball over against their trap and pressure so we ended up with some easy buckets. As a team, we played pretty complete tonight.”
George County, which is ranked No. 5 this week by the Sun Herald, picked up its fifth consecutive win to improve to 13-1 overall and 1-0 in region play.
Spivery was already having a nice week entering Tuesday's game after adding a basketball scholarship offer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to an offer from Southwest Mississippi CC. The star quarterback also holds football offers from MGCC, SMCC and Pearl River CC.
Spivery showed a nice outside touch with three 3-pointers.
“He's starting to get back in his rhythm,” Renfroe said. “He's played football for so long. He shot the ball well tonight and finished well.”
Spivery was far from the lone star for George County as junior Cameron Hartsfield poured in 21 points of his own.
“He's been that way since the start of the season,” Renfroe said of the 6-foot-2 Hartsfield. “Cameron, he's a scorer. He can finish and shoot the three. He was big for us tonight.”
Junior forward Jaquan Hawkins joined Spivery and Hartsfield in double digits with 10 points.
George County jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter thanks to a pair of early 3-pointers from Spivery.
The Rebels' lead grew to 34-16 at the half before St. Martin showed a little life to start the second half.
The Yellow Jackets started the second half on a 7-0 run, cutting the George County lead to 34-23.
A 3-pointer by Jariyon Wilkens cut the Rebels' lead to 40-32 with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter, but there was no big rally for the Yellow Jackets (13-7, 1-1) after they came from behind for a 54-44 win over D'Iberville Friday night.
“We've played eight quarters of district play. For 6 ½ quarters, we've been awful,” St. Martin coach Charlie Pavlus said. “We played extremely well against D'Iberville, but they didn't have LaRaymond Spivery. He's the best player in the district.”
Senior forward Da'Quan Gaudin was the lone St. Martin player in double figures with 14 points. Junior Trez Kennedy added nine.
St. Martin girls 58, George County 32: St. Martin junior center Daphane White put up a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Yellow Jackets (11-8, 2-0)
Alexis Walker also had 12 points and six assists for St. Martin
Marshea Grayson led all scorers with 19 points for George County.
