Picayune RB Joshua Littles excited for opportunity at Jackson State

All aboard for Jackson.
Picayune running back Joshua Littles, affectionately referred to as the “Little Train” by Maroon Tide play-by-play man Carey Meitzler, is excited for his next stop. The talented Tide running back recently committed to Jackson State, pouncing on his first four-year offer.
“It’s all very exciting. I get to do what I love to do,” Littles said with a pause Thursday. “I love to play football and now I get to go to a school that wants me.”
Littles didn’t get his nickname because of being he’s some hulking running back. To the contrary, Littles — who said he’s now 5-foot-7, 170 pounds — hits the hole like a freight train.
“He’s pretty doggone durable for his size,” Picayune coach Dodd Lee said. “You have to be durable to do what he did for us.”
As a senior this year, Littles ended up sixth in Mississippi in rushing yards (2,399) and 15th in rushing touchdowns (25). He also returned kicks for the Tide and played defensive back.
“He was the hardest working kid on the team this year. Without a doubt,” Lee said. “He can push himself further than anyone else. He’s the kid you dream about coaching.
“You wish every kid had his desire to get better every single day. I’ve maybe had 12-15 players like him. He’s just one of those special ones.”
Littles said his desire comes, in part, from wanting to prove doubters wrong.
“All the time,” Littles said, asked if he played with a chip on his shoulder. “Sometimes I felt like teams took me for granted for my height. But little did they know that the lack of size, that's where my heart came through.”
Littles did a little of everything for the Tide during his prep career. He expects to have a similar role with the Tigers, playing running back, slot receiver and returning punts.
“I am a multi-dimensional back,” Littles said. “I can catch and I can run. You can put me on special teams and I can play a little defense, too.”
Littles said he picked up his JSU offer during the season and committed before the holidays. He can make his pledge official on national signing day, which is Feb. 1.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
