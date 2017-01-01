SSC’s Myles Brennan shines at Under Armour All-American game

St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan had a strong performance in the Under Armour All-American football game on Sunday.
The LSU commitment threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Thomas as Team Armour beat Team Highlight 24-21 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Thomas earned MVP honors for Team Armour.
Brennan, a captain for Team Armour, started the game for Team Armour. He completed seven of 13 passes for 111 yards and a TD. He earned praise in practice this week.
The next step for Brennan is National Signing Day is Feb. 1, when he’ll sign with LSU. The Tigers’ other quarterback commitment, Lowell Narcisse Jr. of St. James, La. didn’t play because he’s rehabbing an ACL injury.
Brennan had a record-setting career with the Rockachaws, becoming the only three-time Sun Herald football player of the year honoree in football.
As a senior, he set several new Mississippi career records: touchdown passes (166) and passing yards (15,138).
Brennan completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 3,982 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also led SSC with 455 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, and finished with a career-best 137.6 quarterback rating.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments