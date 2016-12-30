Prep Roundup: Ocean Springs downs Pearl River Central

Ryan Brock scored 21 points, Malcolm Magee added 19 as Ocean Springs beat Pearl River Central 57-39 at the Paul Wallace Classic in Vancleave on Friday. The Greyhounds improved to 9-6. Andy Banks led the Blue Devils with 17 points, Willie Reese added 15.
St. Patrick girls 44, Pearl River Central 38: Morgan McCrea scored 18 points to lead the Lady Irish at the Paul Wallace Tournaent. Harlee Davis led the Lady Devils with 14.
St. Martin 47, West Harrison 46: Daetren Bivens' late 3-pointer from the corner put the Yellow Jackets (12-6) ahead of the Hurricanes at the Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic. WHHS (3-10) had one final chance but threw the ball away trying to make a last-second shot. Bivens scored a game-high 22 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, to lead the seventh-place finishers. Quieran Gray and Drelon Pittman led WHHS with 12 points apiece. Desmond McDaniel Jr. scored 11.
Madison Central 56, Long Beach 41: Although Madison Central opened the game on a 9-0 run, the Bearcats (7-6) kept things close for the first half, trailing just 26-22 after two frames at the Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic. The Jaguars (6-5) pulled away in the third quarter for a convincing victory and fifth-place finish in the tournament. Sam Meadows led MCHS with 15 points while both Michael Hammond and Javion Jordan scored 12 each. Darren Cook and Monta Davis led LBHS with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Picayune 58, D’Iberville 45: Picayune won its sixth straight game on Thursday. Stephane Ayangma scored 32 with 16 rebounds for the Maroon Tide (11-4).
Gulfport girls 46, Monroe County 30: Nishiana Heard led GHS (10-7) with nine points on Thursday as the Lady Admirals took third place in the UMS-Wright Tournament.
Sacred Heart 72, Christian Collegiate Academy 57: The Bulldogs were led by Codie Coffman-Hayes with 24 points, Sam Jackson added 12.
