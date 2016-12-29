Funk, Ladner named MaxPreps Volleyball All-Americans

Our Lady Academy middle blocker Emma Funk and Hancock High outside hitter Madison Ladner were named to the Max Preps Small School All-American first team.
Funk, the Sun Herald’s two-time player of the year, had a state-leading 748 kills, 165 service points, 89 blocks, 73 digs and 34 aces for the Class I state champions.
Ladner had 409 kills, 773 assists, 171 digs, 161 aces, 113 blocks and 331 service points for Hancock, the Class III state champions.
The juniors have made the Sun Herald’s All-South Mississippi volleyball team for the past two seasons.
