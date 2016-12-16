Strong fourth quarter lifts Biloxi past Murphy at Jackie Laird Tournament

Fred Ramsey-Thompson and Mike Burbridge are the keys to Biloxi having a successful season.
After combining for one first half, the duo scored 19 second-half points as Biloxi beat Murphy 51-44 win over Murphy at the Jackie Laird Tournament on Friday at the Biloxi Sports Arena.
“Ramsey-Thompson and Burbridge are going to have to carry us this year,” said Biloxi coach Seber Windham. “Our two bigs are going to have to come up big for us to win. We were sluggish in the first half,” Windham said.
Although the Indians’ inside game disappeared in the opening half, Austin Cooley and Martell Turner came out hot in the first quarter. Cooley popped three treys, Turner added a fourth trey.
“After we had success early, we fell in love with the jump shot,” Windham said. “We started putting up a lot of threes and forgot about going inside.”
While Biloxi put up the threes, the basket was covered. After hitting four long distant shots in the first quarter, the Indians (10-2) wouldn’t make another 3-point attempt until Dontavious Proby’s trey a half-minute into the fourth quarter.
Although the Indians had trouble scoring, they led 19-18 at the half. The game was tied 30-30 after three.
Action heated up in the final period. Michael Jefferson started the Panthers outburst with an ally-oop dunk off an inbounds pass 10 seconds into the final quarter. Jefferson, who had not scored in the first three quarters, followed his dunk with a lay-up at the 7:12 mark to give Murphy a 34-33 lead.
Neil Farrell, a 295-pound defensive tackle headed to LSU, followed with a strong basket and Jefferson scored as Murphy led 38-33 with 6:29 left. The Panthers hit their first four shots of the fourth quarter.
Behind Ramsey-Thompson, Burbridge, and Proby, the Indians got hot as Murphy cooled down. The Panthers only hit just two of their final 10 shots.
Meanwhile Proby converted a three-point play, scoring seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter, Ramsey-Thompson hit 4-of-5 free throws and scored six points down the stretch, and Burbridge came up with a pair of baskets off two offensive rebounds as Biloxi took control of the game with an 11-0 run, leading 46-39 with three minutes left in the game.
Cooley led Biloxi’s scoring charts with 15 points, but 13 points came in the first half. Ramsey-Thompson added 11 points and Burbridge and Proby scored nine points each.
Ronitrick Welch led Murphy with 12 points. Farrell was second with nine points.
Theodore 49, St. Martin 44: Cameron Preston intercepted St. Martin’s inbound pass with five seconds left to play to seal Theodore’s win over the Yellow Jackets in the opening game.
St. Martin entered the final quarter leading 38-35, but went cold over the final eight minutes, hitting only 2-of-8 field goals and going 3-for-9 from the line with four turnovers.
D.Q. Gaudin responded to a Bobcats basket with a lay-up for St. Martin with 7:12 left in the game. The Yellow Jackets (9-4) would not hit another field goal until Tres Kennedy connected on a lay-up with 34 seconds left to play.
The field goal drought allowed Theodore (9-4) to take control of the game with a 9-2 run.
“We’ve struggled offensively this year,” said Bobcats coach Philip Roebling. “We relied on our defense to get us back into the game. shoot the 3-ball really well At the half, I told my team we could live with two points, but don’t give up any threes.”
The Yellow Jackets were down 47-44 with five seconds left in the game but fell short.
“Offensively, we played well enough to win, but we missed too many free throws and gave up too many uncontested lay-ups,” St. Martin coach Charlie Pavlus said.
Twins Hunter Preston led Theodore with 18 points and Cameron Preston added 11. Frederick Edwards finished with 14 points.
Daetren Bevins scored nine to top St. Martin. Gaudin and Jariyon Wilkins added eight points each.
