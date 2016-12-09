Ocean Springs soccer puts on a show vs. St. Martin

OCEAN SPRINGS – Following a 5-1 win over rival St. Martin Friday night, Greyhounds coach Jeff French is happy with where the defending Class 6A South State champions are, although he says they still are not peaking.
"I think we are starting to click a little bit," French said. "We are 20 seconds from being undefeated (a 1-0 loss to Northwest Rankin Dec. 3 that was tied for most of the game). I think we are in a good spot."
Ocean Springs dominated the game from start to finish, playing most of the match on St. Martin’s side of the pitch. The Greyhounds (9-1-2) finally solved the Yellow Jackets' defense 10 minutes into the game with Kealan Baggett double clutching, but finding an opening on the right side of the St. Martin goal.
French said he thought his team came out a little cold Friday as the temperatures dipped drastically due to a polar vortex settling over the nation.
"It’s the first cold spell of the year," French said. "It took a few minutes, but with the first goal, I think we settled in offensively."
Ten minutes later, Forrest Jackson scored to push the Greyhounds score to 2-0. Then, within the final two minutes of the half, Baggett found Caleb Burke for Burke’s first goal of the game. Burke scored the final goal of the game with just over 20 left to push the Yellow Jackets lead to 5-1.
"In a game like this, you want to be relentless with effort and energy," French said, adding that he wanted to play a lot of players Friday. "We got a lot of players into the game tonight. That will help us later in the season."
Mike Jimenez became the fourth player to score on the night for Ocean Springs, putting the Greyhounds up 4-0.
Ocean Springs came into the game allowing just one late goal to Northwest Rankins over their last four games. D.J. Dismuke, though, adverted the shutout by running the field at the 32 minute mark for St. Martin (6-7).
The Ocean Springs boys host Jackson Prep at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Patriots enter the game on a five-game winning streak after dropping their initial game of the season to Clinton. Friday night, Jackson Prep beat Gulfport 3-2, scoring twice in the second half to get the win.
Ocean Springs girls 3, St. Martin 0: Kalee Foster scored two goals within the first 10 minutes of play as the Greyhounds opened a 2-0 lead and then cruised to a 3-0 lead over St. Martin.
The win gives the defending Class 6A, Region 7 champions a 2-0 region mark with a win against D’Iberville and an upcoming Tuesday game against George County.
"We are in a very good spot tonight," said first-year Ocean Springs coach Ryan Joiner.
Joiner said the Greyhounds (6-3-3) were starting to learn his system and the way he wanted them to play.
"We have played one of the toughest schedules in the state," Joiner said, adding the Greyhounds have played what he considers four of the top 10 teams in the state. "Those games show us where we are at and what we need to get better at.."
Although the Greyhounds played most of the game on the St. Martin side of the pitch, the Yellow Jackets (5-6) were able to keep the ball out of the net. Kayley Fountain put Ocean Springs up 3-0 with a goal seven minutes into the second half.
