Former South Mississippi ace signs with Atlanta Braves

Former St. Stanislaus ace and Mississippi State workhorse Jacob Lindgren signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, the team announced.
I am excited to announce I have signed with the @Braves. Most kids in the 'Sip grew up doing the chop. I am blessed to live a dream.— Jacob Lindgren (@JLindgren19) December 4, 2016
I want to thank the @Yankees for bringing me into pro ball. They're a first-class organization and I appreciate the opportunity they gave me— Jacob Lindgren (@JLindgren19) December 4, 2016
I encourage all the @hailstatebb fans to make the drive over to @suntrustpark this spring and cheer on the @braves! #HailState— Jacob Lindgren (@JLindgren19) December 4, 2016
Lindgren, 23, later encouraged MSU baseball fans to make their way over to Atlanta to see the Braves in their new ballpark.
Lindgren climbed the ranks through the New York Yankees’ farm system and made his MLB debut in 2015, posting a 5.14 ERA with eight strikeouts in seven innings.
Signing the former Coast left-hander is likely a long-term play for the rebuilding Braves.
After missing most of the 2016 season because of bone spurs in his elbow, Lindgren underwent Tommy John surgery in August and will likely be out all of the 2017 season, according to reports.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s David O’Brien, Lindgren was non-tendered by the Yankees, making him a free agent.
Drafted by the Yankees in the second round of the 2014 draft, Lindgren shot through the minor league system as a reliever.
In 40 minor league games, Lindgren posted a 4-2 record with five saves, 1.84 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.
