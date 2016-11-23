Coast teams sweep final day of Joe Barlow Invitational

It wasn’t a good night in the final day of the Joe Barlow Invitational Tournament for defending champions as St. Martin edged Mississippi’s reigning Class 5A champion Laurel 68-64 and Biloxi withstood a strong comeback attempt from Alabama’s Class 7A champion McGill-Toolen with a 62-51 win.
Gulfport opened Wednesday play easily beating B.C. Rain 74-53.
“We grew up during this tournament,” said St. Martin coach Charlie Palvus, whose team has only one returning starter — Daetren Bevins — from last year. “We got mentally tougher and physically tougher.”
With 1:46 left to go in the second game, and St. Martin up 58-54, the Yellow Jackets’ Tim Downs intercepted a pass at the baseline. Downs then hit Trez Kennedy — who was at midcourt due to a failed steal attempt earlier in the Tornadoes possession — on a quick pass. Kennedy took the ball in for the Yellow Jackets, giving them a 60-54 lead.
The Yellow Jackets (7-2) forced four Laurel turnovers in the final three minutes to take control of the game.
“We did a good job defensively over the last three minutes,” Palvus said. “We did a good job of switching defenses on them and disguising what we were in.”
The Yellow Jackets added baskets by D.Q. Gaudin and Jariyon Wilkens to extend their lead to 64-56 with 54 seconds left before closing the game by hitting 4 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds.
Laurel’s Charles Wilson was sizzling from behind the arc, hitting 7 of 9 3-point attempts, to keep the Golden Tornadoes (1-4) close to St. Martin. Wilson had two late 3-pointers to make the final score 68-64.
Kennedy led the way for St. Martin with 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Bivens finished with 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Wilkens finished with 14 points and Gaudin added 10 points and 10 rebounds, seven in the final quarter with most coming after he suffered a minor shoulder separation with about five minutes left to play.
Downs scored only three points in the game, but dished out six assists. Gaven Jacobs did not score for the Yellow Jackets, but gave Gaudin some rest and pulled down seven rebounds.
“Without those seven rebounds, we don’t win the game,” Palvus said.
Wilson led all scorers with 30 points. Alcorn State signee Troymain Crosby added 14 points. No other Tornado had over six points in the game.
Biloxi 62, McGill-Toolen 51: Behind Martell Turner, who scored all 10 of his points in the first half off the strength of two 3-pointers, Dontevious Proby, who scored nine points in the first two quarters, and Ahmad Arrington, who added seven points before the break, the Indians (4-1) jumped on the Yellow Jackets early and took a commanding 39-22 lead into halftime.
McGill-Toolen (4-4), though, playing without nine players who are in the Alabama Class 7A football state championship, started chipping away at the Indians lead behind Manny Patrick, who drained three treys, in the third quarter. Caleb Roberson took over the comeback in the final quarter with six points, hitting a layup with 4:04 left to cut the once-commanding Biloxi lead to five, 56-51.
“I thought we got lackadaisical after the first half,” said Biloxi coach Seber Windham. “But (McGill-Toolen) made some shots and they are a good shooting team.”
However, Roberson’s last basket would be the last time the Yellow Jackets would score. Biloxi (4-1) closed out the game hitting 6-of-8 from the free throw line, with D.Q. Proby scoring all three of his game points converting 3-of-4 of his free throws.
“I was thinking we needed to finish the game,” Windham said, who said he wasn’t worried about his team pulling out the win. “Those free throws were huge. We haven’t been hitting free throws. We are trying to get better than that.”
Windham said the Indians benefited from the tournament.
“You would like to win by 30 every night. However, you don’t learn from those games. You learn something from games like this when the other team comes back,” Seber said.
“We are still a work in progress,” he said. “But we got a lot of people in the game. Hopefully we are learning from the experience.”
Dontevious Proby led a quartet of Indians players in double figures with 13 points. Fred Ramsey-Thompson and Arrington each added 11 points.
Patrick and Roberson scored 14 points each to pace the Yellow Jackets. Matthew McNeece added 13 points, nine points in the first half.
Gulfport 74, B.C. Rain 53: Behind three 3-pointers from Juan Irias and eight points from Miles Daniels, the Admirals went on a 22-7 run over the second quarter to take control of the game and never looked back.
Daniels finished with 15 points for Gulfport (5-1), which won all three of its tournament games and, with St. Martin, which also won all three of its games, finished on top of the win-loss chart for the tournament. Irias added 12 points and Dequarius McCord added 10 points. Oliver McDowell just missed double figures with eight points as 10 Gulfport players scored.
Dennis McKenzie led B.C. Rain with 15 points. Anthony Fairley added 13 points for the Red Raiders (1-6).
