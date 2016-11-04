Myles Brennan had a first and Chase Rogers made history in St. Stanislaus playoff opener

Greene County scored first and last touchdowns Friday night, but No. 1 St. Stanislaus (10-1) still prevailed, winning the Class 4A playoff opener 56-14.
The Rockachaws advance to play at Mendenhall next Friday in Round 2. The Tigers defeated McComb 37-30 to advance.
“Tonight we got back to our standard of excellence, which was important. We really wanted to be efficient in all phases of the game and we did that tonight,” SSC coach Bill Conides said. “We scored fast and that was kind of it. When they were on offense they really milked the clock and we got stops when we needed them.”
Chase Rogers moved past former Rockachaw Krisjon Wilkerson and into Mississippi’s record books Friday night with his performance. The Tennessee commit caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, setting Mississippi’s record for career receiving touchdowns (44) and career receiving yardage (3,706).
LSU commit Myles Brennan completed 22 of 39 passes for 457 yards with six touchdowns. He also threw his first interception of the season — not bad considering he now has 46 touchdowns on the season.
Air Force commit Corbin Blanchard caught five passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison Brewer made six receptions for 78 yards and two scores. Western Kentucky commit Darius Pittman caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Andrew Trapani capped the offense’s scoring with 106 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Linebacker Ricky Schaefer also returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown.
“We held them to seven points the whole game for the most part until the fourth quarter,” Conides said. “I thought the defense played great. We had a number of turnovers tonight, which was awesome.
“We really made a statement.”
