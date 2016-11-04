D’Iberville clinches Region 4-6A title

Tack another win onto the streak.
The No. 5 D’Iberville Warriors extended their winning streak over St. Martin to 13 games on Friday night, knocking off their rival 35-21 at Buddy Singleton Field. With the win, the Warriors (8-3, 6-1) clinched their first Region 4-6A title since 2013.
The Jackets (6-6, 3-4), meanwhile, could have backdoored their way into the postseason with a three-way tie with Gulfport and Harrison Central, but the Admirals knocked off Biloxi.
D’Iberville never trailed in the game. Micah Booker scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and then a 10-yard run in the third put the Warriors ahead 28-21. His 6-yard plunge into the end zone with 9:28 remaining gave D’Iberville its first two-score lead of the night at 35-21.
Ja’Quavis Foster scored on a 35-yard run early in the second. With 40 seconds remaining in the first half Michael Kozlowski connected with Layton Businelle for a 61-yard touchdown.
St. Martin scoring
The Jackets kept pace with D’Iberville for much of the game.
Ham McGee opened St. Martin’s scoring with a 3-yard run early in the second.
Wayne Overman III connected with Kalem Reddix for a 37-yard touchdown with 3:11 remaining in the first half and fought his way into the end zone for a 1-yard score at the 9:28 mark of the third quarter.
