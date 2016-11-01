Here’s the who’s who of South Mississippi JUCO signees

Here’s a list of South Mississippi standouts who have taken advantage of the early signing period for junior colleges.
West Harrison duo: West Harrison’s Megan Sexton and Rebecca Cuevas will sign with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Faulkner State (Ala.) on Friday. Sexton, who is an integral part of West Harrison’s soccer and softball teams, will play both sports at Gulf Coast. Cuevas will play softball at Faulkner State. Sexton hit .304 last season with 18 runs scored, 24 RBIs, seven doubles and three triples. She also recorded two goals and three assists for the WHHS soccer team. Cuevas hit .416 with 29 RBIs and 14 extra-base hits.
Terwilliger’s PRCC bound: Harrison Central softball standout Ashley Terwilliger has signed a scholarship with Pearl River Community College. Terwilliger lettered on each of Harrison Central’s 2014-16 state championship teams. She hit .308 with a .400 on-base percentage in 2016, adding 20 runs and eight stolen bases.
Greyhounds turned Bobcats: Ocean Springs’ Cooper Brune and Garrett Crochet have signed with Jones County Junior College. Crochet was 3-0 last season with a 0.51 ERA in 10 appearances. He also registered 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings. Brune was 3-1 with a 0.88 ERA. He struck out 41 against just seven walks in 40 innings.
Picayune trio moving on: Picayune softball’s Alyssa Pinero and Elizabeth Taggard plan to sign with PRCC, while Megan Dudenhefer will be headed to LSU-Eunice. Dudenhefer hit .352 with 14 RBIs and seven extra-base hits. She also posted a 9-6 record with a 1.19 ERA. In 112 innings, Dudenhefer struck out 107. Taggard hit .391 with 14 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits. She was also 5-6 with a 3.17 ERA. Pinero hit .289 with 11 RBIs and six doubles.
From Hornet to Bulldog: East Central softball player Madison Wall is signing with Gulf Coast. Wall hit .420 as a junior with 17 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases.
Swilley staying close to home: Hancock softball standout Rylee Swilley has signed with PRCC.
Bulldogs land SS of the future: MGCCC signed new George County Rebel Fisher Ray, who is the son of GCHS defensive coordinator James Ray. The former Bruce standout will play third base at GCHS and shortstop at Gulf Coast. As a Trojan, Ray hit .305 with a .463 OBP. He only made three fielding errors as well.
Scott headed to PRCC: George County infielder Bryson Scott is headed to PRCC. As a junior, Scott hit .301 with a .348 on-base percentage.
Know of other Coast athletes who have signed with a junior college? Send their information to sports@sunherald.com.
