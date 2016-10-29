St. Martin star QB chooses the military route

Another one of the Coast's top football prospects has chosen the military route.
St. Martin senior Wayne Overman, one of the state's top dual-threat quarterbacks, verbally committed to attend the Air Force Academy Saturday morning.
Overman chose the Air Force over Army, Navy, The Citadel and Southeastern Louisiana.
"When I think about my life, this sets me up for a great future after football," Overman said. "That's always been big for me.
"They're playing real good football and I love the coaching staff. They're great people in my eyes. Colorado Springs is beautiful and I feel like it's the best for me out of my options."
St.. Stanislaus senior receiver Corbin Blanchard also recently committed to the Air Force and Long Beach senior linebacker J'arius Warren has committed to the Naval Academy.
Overman hasn't yet visited the Colorado Springs campus, but he plans on taking an official visit in January. Members of the Air Force staff have made multiple visits to St. Martin to visit the 6-foot, 215-pound Overman.
Academy cadets are required to serve as an officer in the Air Force following their graduation. The length of military commitment after school varies on their chosen career path.
Overman is unsure what area he will specialize in, but he mentioned the possibility of entering the medical field.
"It's a chance of a lifetime to go to the Academy," Overman said. "I'm ecstatic, happy about my decision."
Overman has had a strong senior season. Prior to Friday night's 39-28 loss to George County, he had thrown for 2,612 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games. He'd also run for 556 yards and seven touchdowns.
While most military academy teams keep the ball on the ground, Air Force tends to throw the football a little more. Air Force's starting quarterback, Nate Romine, has thrown for 1,206 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
"I see myself fitting in their offense," Overman said. "They have a real strong running game, but they also open up the offense for passing. That gives the quarterback enough chances to make plays."
Reddix joins teammate Kalem Reddix in committing to a Colorado school. Reddix, Overman's top receiver, verbally committed to Colorado State on Thursday.
The Colorado State and Air Force campuses are separated by just over 130 miles.
"Me and him have always played together," Overman said. "That's how God wants it. He wants us to stay together. We were close growing up. It's nice having somebody up there with you that you've known for a long period of time. We'll actually be playing against each other. That's a crazy part also. My decision is pretty set and he seems set on his commitment."
Comments