Chase Rogers ties state record in St. Stanislaus win over Pass Christian

St. Stanislaus tight end Chase Rogers tied Mississippi’s career touchdown reception mark Friday night as the Rockachaws held on for a close 20-7 victory over rival Pass Christian in the Region 8-4A regular season finale in Bay St. Louis.
Rogers, a Tennessee commit, caught five receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns to finish the night with 43 career scores. Rogers is now tied with former Rockachaw Krisjon Wilkerson, who played at SSC from 2007-09.
LSU commit Myles Brennan completed 20 of 28 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns to give him 40 on the season. He finished the regular season without an interception.
Harrison Brewer was second on the No. 1 Rockachaws (9-1, 5-0) with seven receptions and 72 yards.
V.J. Swanier scored the lone touchdown for Pass Christian (5-5, 2-3) in the first half on an 8-yard run. He finished with 103 yards on 17 carries.
With the regular season complete, both schools will turn their attention to the postseason. SSC will host Greene County in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs next Friday as the 8-4A winner. Pass Christian will travel to No. 3 Poplarville.
Honoring a long-time Rockachaw
During Friday night’s game, SSC honored Dusty Rhodes, a long-time board member and patriarch of a three-generation Rockachaw football family. Rhodes is the grandfather of Chase Rhodes, SSC’s former receiver who holds Mississippi’s career and single-season marks for receptions with 225 and 115 respectively.
