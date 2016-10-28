Blocked punt changes fortunes for Lumberton in game against Resurrection

With Lumberton struggling offensively in the first half, Cullen Hammond returned a blocked punt for the Panthers 22 yards for a touchdown to give Lumberton control of Region 4-1A, beating Resurrection 20-17 Friday night.
Both Lumberton coach Zach Jones and Resurrection coach Scott Sisson said they wouldn’t be surprised if the two teams saw each other again in the South State finals. That happened last year, with Resurrection winning both meetings.
“That was a very good football team,” Jones said. “(Resurrection) is an excellent team. Our defense was really good. It was a very gutsy, gutsy effort by our team.”
Faced with a fourth-and-five from the Eagles 39 and his team clinging to a 17-14 lead with 7:35 left to play, Sisson called for the punt. However, Jaden Galloway slashed through the Eagles punt team to block the punt, which was picked up by Hammond and returned for the touchdown.
“Special teams were really big,” Jones said. “The blocked punt flipped field position and gave us the lead.”
The Eagles (8-2, 4-1) would have two more chances to move the ball into scoring position. After getting the ball back on their own 20 following Hammond’s touchdown, three quick rushes by Patrick Watts took the ball to midfield.
Galloway and Davion Edwards dropped Watts for a one-yard loss on first down and the Eagles fired an incomplete pass on second down.
On third down, Blake Porter went back to pass for the Eagles, but saw an opening and tried to make it through. Galloway and Dakota Walters converged on Porter, sacking him for a one-yard loss and forcing the Eagles to punt with 4:39 left in the game.
With 2:20, following a Panthers punt, the Eagles got the ball on their 31. A tipped pass from Porter completed to Patrick Roth took the ball to the 47. Then disaster struck again for Resurrection as a shotgun snap sailed high over Porter’s head. Erron Joseph beat Porter back to the ball and the Panthers (8-2, 5-0) were able to run out the final two minutes of play.
“This game could have gone either way throughout the game,” Sisson said. “We had a miscue on the punt that cost us. Then we had the bad snap we were driving the ball. We hadn’t had a bad snap all year, and we have one late in the game.
“Things did not fall into place for us. We’ve been fortunate all year that most of these things did not happen to us. Tonight was not our night.”
The win puts Lumberton in the driver’s seat in district play. Next week, the Panthers host Stringer, who are also 4-1 in region play and went out of the region Friday to play Noxapater. A Panthers win gives Lumberton the region championship and Resurrection, which beat the Red Devils 42-7 Oct. 8, the region runner-up position.
The possibility of a Stringer win in Lumberton, though, makes Resurrection’s game against Salem important. If the Eagles lose to Salem and Stringer beats Lumberton, Stringer will take the region title with the Panthers finishing second and Resurrection third.
A Stringer win and Resurrection win, though, will set up a three-way tie for the top spot in the region, with the strong possibility of Lumberton finishing in third and Resurrection winning the championship.
“We have to take care of Stringer,” Jones said. “If we beat them we win the division. If we get past Stringer, we don’t have to worry about tie breaker situations.”
“We need help,” Sisson said of Resurrection’s chances of repeating as region champions. “We had a chance to control our own destiny and now we don’t. We have to beat Salem.”
Lumberton and Resurrection played a tough, defensive game with both teams neutralizing the other team’s best weapon.
Dre Coleman came into Friday’s game with 1,297 yards, averaging 10.9 yards a carry, and 17 touchdowns for the Panthers. Resurrection held the Lumberton back to just 63 yards on 21 carries, although he did score on a 9-yard dart in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 14-10 lead at the half.
Lumberton’s best production came from Donnelll Buckner hauling in Jared Tribett’s passes. The duo connected three times for 99 yards, including a 72 yard scoring catch and run and a two-point conversion, for the Panthers. However, the duo would not connect in the second half.
Watts managed to break the century mark, gaining 110 yards, but it took him 27 carries to go over the 100-yard mark. After gaining just 34 yards on 11 carries in the first half, Watts found a little more room in the second half, scoring on a three-yard run in the third quarter to give Resurrection a 17-14 lead.
Cearly Parker was second on the Eagles scoring list, 60 yards on eight carries and scoring on a 20-yard run with seven minutes left in the first half. Caden Perez opened the scoring for Resurrection with a 29 yard field goal six-and-a-half minutes into the game.
Galloway finished with 14 stops for the Panthers. Walters added nine stops.
Parker, Jacob Langston, and Ben Walley had five stops each to lead Resurrection.
Comments