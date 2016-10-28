D’Iberville ekes out a victory over Harrison Central

Harrison Central and No. 5 D’Iberville traded shots all night long Friday.
With the Warriors looking to secure a playoff berth and the Red Rebels hoping to remain in the postseason picture, the two Harrison County rivals went down to the final minutes, with D’Iberville winning 42-39.
In the first half, Keon Moore accounted for touchdown runs of 38, 15 and 53 yards for the Red Rebels. Tavis Williams’ 52-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Carruth capped Harrison Central’s first-half scoring.
Kahlil McCray opened D’Iberville’s scoring with a 25-yard run. After D.J. Polk returned a kick 78 yards for a score, Micah Booker capped D’Iberville’s 28-point first half with touchdown runs of 4 and 3 yards.
The two teams continued to trade scores in the second half. Williams connected with Chase Jones for a 29-yard touchdown to put HCHS ahead 32-28 only to see McCray’s 45-yard run put D’Iberville back ahead 35-32 late in the third.
Moore’s fourth score of the game came early in the final quarter. Moore danced through a crowd of Warrior defenders for the 9-yard score to put HCHS back ahead 39-35 with just under 10 minutes remaining.
After both teams traded punts, D’Iberville struck again with 2:34 remaining on a 41-yard run by McCray to go back ahead 42-39.
Next:
D’Iberville will host St. Martin next Friday while Harrison Central will travel to Ocean Springs.
Check back at SunHerald.com for more from Friday night’s action.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments