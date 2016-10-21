Ocean Springs stuns No. 7 St. Martin in thriller

Friday night will stick with both St. Martin and Ocean Springs for a long, long time.
The home Yellow Jackets held a narrow lead for much of Friday's Region 4-6A rivalry game, but following a brief shoving match on the field, the Greyhounds seized momentum. Thanks to two late touchdown connections between sophomore quarterback Jacob Galle and senior receiver Austin Williams, the Greyhounds surged late to claim a 21-20 victory.
Ocean Springs (5-4, 2-3) trailed 14-6 for much of the game until the 3:03 mark in the third quarter.
St. Martin lineman Norde White and Ocean Springs starting quarterback Malcolm Magee got into a shoving match after a big third-down stop for the Jackets deep in the Hounds' territory.
Both players were ejected for the altercation but OSHS seemed to rally.
After initially punting the ball away, the Greyhounds forced a punt of their own and pieced together a quick 63-yard touchdown drive. Galle hit Williams on the right side and the Mississippi State commit raced 54 yards to set up an 8-yard touchdown between the two. A successful 2-point conversion tied the game 14-14.
After getting another defensive stop and a long punt return from Davontay Keys, OSHS took the lead on a 7-yard toss from Galle to Williams with 5:50 remaining.
St. Martin (6-4, 3-2) wasn't done yet, marching down the field and scoring on a 4-yard run by quarterback Wayne Overman III.
After initially trying to draw Ocean Springs offsides on the PAT attempt, the Yellow Jackets opted to go for the lead on a two-point conversion. Overman rolled to his left and tried to thread a pass to a receiver over the middle but the ball was knocked to the turf. Following the kickoff, the Greyhounds ran out the remainder of the clock to secure the one-point victory.
St. Martin opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass over the middle from Overman to Quan Walley.
After Magee and Williams connected for a 19-yard score early in the second quarter, Overman put the Jackets ahead for good with a 6-yard run at the 5:44 mark of the second quarter.
Ocean Springs returns to action Friday against Gulfport. St. Martin will host George County.
