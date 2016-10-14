Touchdown! Myles Brennan breaks another record

Myles Brennan now stands all alone in Mississippi’s record books.
St. Stanislaus’ opening drive against the visiting East Central Hornets came up short, but Brennan helped lead the Rockachaws down the field on their second possession.
Facing a first-and-goal at East Central’s 4, Brennan found tight end Darius Pittman alone over the middle for his 145th career touchdown.
The score separated Brennan from former Rockachaw Dylan Favre for Mississippi’s career passing mark.
The LSU commit has thrown at least one touchdown in each of his varsity starts. In fact, he’s only been held to one touchdown three times: In his lone start as a freshman, in 2014 against Dunham and then earlier this year against Brother Martin.
Brennan opened his senior season with five touchdown passes against Biloxi and St. Paul’s Episcopal. After throwing two against Long Beach and one against Brother Martin, Brennan threw five against D’Iberville, three against Vancleave and then five more last week against Bay High.
Brennan accounted for one touchdown as a freshman, 64 as a sophomore and 53 as a junior. He entered Friday night with 26 touchdown strikes.
Check back at SunHerald.com for more on Brennan’s record-setting performance.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments