Brennan, St. Stanislaus set several records against Bay High

Myles Brennan tied former St. Stanislaus quarterback Dylan Favre for Mississippi’s career touchdown record on Friday night in the No. 2 Rockachaws’ 56-14 win at Bay High.
Brennan completed 8 of 11 passes for five touchdowns. He connected with Corbin Blanchard for 28- and 44-yard scores. Harrison Brewer, Chase Rogers and Darius Pittman caught the other three scores on plays of 64, 23 and 20 yards respectively.
Brennan also rushed for 36 yards in the game. His 256 yards helped set Mississippi’s record for total offense.
Brennan wasn’t the only star for SSC (6-1, 2-0) on Friday. Brendan Logan returned interceptions for 50- and 55- yard touchdowns, setting a new SSC record. Brewer also returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a score.
Justin McKee accounted for Bay High’s two scores on runs of 3 and 5 yards.
Bay fell to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in Region 8-4A. The Tigers will travel to Vancleave next Friday, while SSC hosts East Central.
