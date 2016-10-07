Stone County stymies Terrion Avery and Gautier

For most of four quarters, Gautier stymied Terrion Avery, who came into Friday’s game with 1,123 yards and 14 touchdowns.
However, with seven minutes to play, Avery, who had gained only 85 yards on 20 carries, broke free. A 32-yard scamper led to a 15-yard scoring run giving Stone County a 21-7 lead over the Gators. Stone would add a late touchdown on a 17-yard strike from Preston Stringer to Nick Brown to give the Tomcats a 28-7 win in a key Region 4-5A game.
“This was a huge region win for us,” said Tomcat coach John Feaster, who said the win was only the second that he knew of over the Gators. “This puts us back in the driver’s seat. We want to go to the playoffs and give the people of Wiggins something to cheer about in November.”
Feaster said Gautier wasn’t doing anything special to stop Avery, just keying on him.
“(Avery) needs to understand that he is not going to get 60 or 70 yards every carry,” he said. “Sometimes you have to ground it out. He got some tough yardage tonight.”
Feaster also said the Tomcats (5-2, 2-1) didn’t do anything special to break him out in the fourth quarter.
“Our kids grew up tonight,” Feaster said. “They learned to trust what we were calling. When they trust what we call, sometimes things open up late.”
Avery finished with 142 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.
For Gautier (2-5, 1-2), the loss puts them behind in the region race. However, coach Chris Peterson said the Gators were not out of the race.
“We still have four games left to play,” he said. “However, we have to win them.”
Stone County dominated time of possession in the first half, holding the ball 15:39 minutes, allowing Gautier the ball for 8:21. However, the Tomcats were only able to take a 14-7 lead into the half, scoring in the first quarter on a 1-yard Avery run and in the second quarter on a 10-yard pass from Stringer to Brown.
The second score was set up by a 47-yard pass play to Brown when the ball bounced off the hands of Stringer’s original target.
Gautier responded in the second quarter when Kameron Kincaid found a wide open Sirshamus Smith behind the Tomcats defense on a 65-yard scoring play.
Both teams struggled in the third quarter, producing a total of three first downs between them, before the Tomcats broke the game open late.
With 3:39 left to play, and with the Tomcats up 21-7, Spencer Edwards ran down a passing Kincaid in the Gators backfield and dropped him for a 24-yard loss to force 3-and-36. The next two passes were incomplete, setting up the Tomcats’ final score after Stone County took over on the Gators 36.
Kentrell McCray added 81 yards on eight carries for the Tomcats. He also caught a pass for 17 yards and completed a halfback pass to Brown for 37 yards. Brown finished with four catches for 111 yards and two scores. Trey Arrington and Colby Willis had five stops each to lead Stone’s defense.
Kinkaid finished 10-of-17 passing for 148 yards, completing passes to seven different receivers. Smith had two catches for 88 yards. DeAndre Torrey was held to just 27 yards on nine carries, but caught a pass for 36 yards. Defensive lineman Odarius Green led the Gators defense with nine tackles. Dominique Blankenship added seven stops for Gautier.
