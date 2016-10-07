Fast start lifts Biloxi over Ocean Springs

A 16-point first quarter was the difference in Biloxi’s 44-28 upset victory over Ocean Springs on Friday night at Indians Stadium.
Quarterback Tucker Thomas had 326 total yards and Nick Ross scored three touchdowns as Biloxi (4-2, 2-1 Region 4-6A) is now tied for first place with George County, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and St. Martin. The Indians’ last playoff berth came in 2012.
“The fast start gave us confidence,” Indians coach Bobby Hall said. “Once we went up 16-0, we held on. Our guys have come so far. I’m so proud of them.”
Thomas, a D’Iberville transfer, finished with 176 yards rushing and 150 yards passing, accounting for two scores.
“The team accepted on the first day of spring drills,” Thomas said. “Our goal is to have a successful season and make the state playoffs.”
Biloxi dominated the first half, leading 16-0 after one quarter and 30-14 at halftime.
Biloxi took a 6-0 lead on Thomas’ 3-yard touchdown run. Thomas had a 69-yard run in the scoring drive.
The Indians padded their lead to 9-0 on Kevin Martinez’s booming 50-yard field goal.
Biloxi closed the quarter as Thomas hit De’Angelo Mayers on a 14-yard TD pass to lead 16-0.
Malcolm Magee’s 3-yard touchdown run cut the Indians’ gap to 16-7 two minutes into second quarter.
Biloxi answered on Nick Ross’ 3-yard TD run for a 23-7 lead.
Elijah Burris’ one yard TD cut the Indians’ gap to 23-14.
Biloxi ended the first half on a high note as Ross’ 3-yard TD run gave the Indians a 30-14 lead at intermission.
Ross’ one-yard TD put the Indians up 37-14. Magee’s 50-yard TD run brought Ocean Springs with 37-21.
Biloxi closed the quarter on Kenyatta Harrell's 19 yard TD run for a 44-21 advantage.
Ocean Springs closed the scoring with 3:44 left as Magee hit Alex Brechbiel on a 18 yard TD pass to get within 44-28.
